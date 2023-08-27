An alarming affront to intellectualism

On the eve of the new academic year, Gov. Sarah Sanders determined that AP African American History would not be offered for high school credit in Arkansas. The course was in the second year of pilot testing by the College Board, which oversees advanced placement development nationwide. Several Arkansas school districts planned to offer it.

This decision was an outcome of Sanders' review of the state education curriculum, a popular political target among Republican governors in recent years.

To justify the Department of Education's determination, Kimberly Mundell, the department spokesperson, told CNN that the department "encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination."

In response, Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock Nine and an icon of the American civil rights movement, said, "I think the attempts to erase history are working for the Republican Party. They have some bogeymen that are really popular with their supporters."

Eckford is right. This is the next phase of antipathy towards academic freedom that took root in the Republican Party more than 50 years ago. Prominent GOP intellectuals including Irving Kristol, Allan Bloom, and William F. Buckley Jr. promulgated the notion that the American university had devolved to hotbeds of nihilism and hedonism during the 1960s.

Ronald Reagan, as the newly elected governor of California in 1966, blamed the decline of university education at UC-Berkeley on "a small minority of hippies, radicals and filthy speech advocates" whose leaders should "be taken by the scruff of the neck and thrown off campus--permanently." Reagan fired the university president and cut the budget. It marked the beginning of a punitive GOP approach to public education, which, in certain states, continues today.

Despite this orchestrated effort, America's colleges and universities, public and private, consistently rate as the best in the world. They make undeniable contributions to global society across an array of disciplines; attract many of the brightest scholars who produce groundbreaking work; and enrich local, state, and national economies. For example, in 2022 the University of Michigan, a public federal land-grant institution, reported $1.71 billion in research spending to address global health, water quality, firearm violence, automation, and more.

Be that as it may, these institutions are not free from considerable political scrutiny. In fact, that scrutiny has eroded confidence in their purpose. According to a 2022 Pew study, only one-third of Republicans believed colleges and universities have a positive effect on the country.

This affront to intellectualism extends beyond higher education. Libraries, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, and public-school curricula are also under serious scrutiny from Republicans, which has resulted in uncertainty and tension in many communities across our state and nation.

To quote Leif Weatherby, a language scholar at New York University writing recently in The New York Times, "The humanities are under threat more broadly across the nation because of the perceived left-wing ideology of the liberal arts. Book bans, attempts to undermine diversity efforts and remodeled school curriculums that teach that slavery was about 'skill' development are part of a larger coordinated assault on the supposed 'cultural Marxism' of the humanities."

In recent weeks Arkansas' elected political leadership has showcased ideological partisanship and opposition to reason. On Aug. 21, Education Secretary Jacob Olivia sent a letter to the six school districts that intend, despite Sanders' determination, to teach AP African American History this year. In that letter Olivia suggested the course may violate Arkansas law "which does not permit teaching ideologies that would indoctrinate students, such as Critical Race Theory," despite having the course framework since February. The College Board responded vociferously that the course "is not indoctrination."

I have opined in this newspaper that indoctrination is not an issue in Arkansas education despite what Sanders and her staff allege. However, authoritarianism has new meaning considering Sanders' effort to eliminate AP African American History. It is unfortunate, like the ill-conceived LEARNS effort.

Taken together, they illuminate an anti-intellectual and racially ignominious sentimentality that reinvigorates problematic attitudes about our state's lack of racial progress and healing, to say nothing of where Arkansas should endeavor to be situated in the stream of modernity and social justice at this point in the 21st century.

Perhaps there is an alternative. "The humanities, done right," according to novelist Mark Slouka, "are the crucible in which our evolving notions of what it means to be fully human are put to the test; they teach us, incrementally, endlessly, not what to do, but how to be."

Academic freedom and its ancillary virtues regarding knowledge and reason are a hallmark of liberty. And liberty, after all, is the fundamental basis of democracy. But once liberty is lost, as President John Adams wisely observed, it is lost forever.

Blake Rutherford, a teacher, lives in Bentonville. He can be reached at Rutherford.Blake@gmail.com