Arkansans in baseball

MLB

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYERCONNECTIONPOSTEAM

Brian AndersonRazorbacks3BMIL

AVG.GABRHHRRBISB

.2249331237709400

PLAYERCONNECTIONPOSTEAM

Andrew BenintendiRazorbacksLFCWS

AVG.GABRHHRRBISB

.2751214546312543713

PLAYERCONNECTIONPOSTEAM

James McCannRazorbacksCBAL

AVG.GABRHHRRBISB

.2455315519384213

PITCHERS

PITCHERCONNECTIONTEAM

Isaiah CampbellRazorbacksSEA

W-LERAGSVIPHBBSO

4-02.7615016.115718

PITCHERCONNECTIONTEAM

Dallas KeuchelRazorbacksMIN

W-LERAGGSIPHBBSO

1-14.853313.01543

PITCHERCONNECTIONTEAM

Drew SmylyHogs/LR CentralCHC

W-LERAGGSIPHBBSO

9-95.242822125.113343117

PITCHERCONNECTIONTEAM

Ryne StanekRazorbacksHOU

W-LERAGSVIPHBBSO

3-14.0348044.2362143

PITCHERCONNECTIONTEAM

Trevor StephanRazorbacksCLE

W-LERAGSVIPHBBSO

5-42.7757255.1491760

Through Friday's games

IINJURED LIST

POS.PLAYERCONNECTIONTEAM

OFJonathan DavisUCA/CamdenMIA

REASON Sprained right knee

RHPZach JacksonHogsOAK

REASON Strained right flexor tendon





Minor league/independent

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME POS AFFILIATION, LOCATION AVG. G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB

Jalen Battles Arkansas SS High-A Rays, Bowling Green, Ky. .227 80 260 37 59 7 1 6 34 3

Jax Biggers Arkansas 2B AAA Rangers, Round Rock, Texas .235 93 310 49 73 8 2 11 49 11

Braylon Bishop Texarkana OF R Pirates, Bradenton, Fla. .195 39 118 20 23 4 2 1 11 10

Jace Bohrofen Arkansas RF A Blue Jays, Denedin, Fla. .286 16 49 14 14 1 0 6 12 1

Blaze Brothers Spring. Har-Ber IF Independent, Cleburne, Texas .294 35 117 21 28 6 1 3 7 12

Caleb Cali Arkansas 3B R Mariners, Peoria, Ariz. .282 13 39 6 11 3 0 2 6 1

Kale Emshoff UALR C High-A Royals, Davenport, Iowa .196 79 280 28 55 11 1 8 31 1

Justin Felix Arkansas State C Independent, Evansville, Ind. .167 17 54 4 9 0 1 0 2 1

Dominic Fletcher* Arkansas OF AAA D-Backs, Reno, Nev. 291 66 278 71 81 18 5 10 45 5

Christian Franklin Arkansas CF High-A Cubs, South Bend, Ind. .246 83 212 53 66 14 3 10 47 10

Matt Goodheart UA/Magnolia IF Independent, Fargo, N.D. .286 21 70 8 20 3 0 1 10 2

David Harris SAU DH Independent, Waldorf, Md. .222 42 144 11 32 6 0 3 17 2

Liam Hicks Arkansas State C AA Rangers, Frisco, Texas .280 72 232 27 65 12 1 4 33 3

P.J. Hilson Nettleton OF A Giants, San Jose, Calif. .246 73 264 51 65 11 3 10 43 11

Jorden Hussein UALR 2B Independent, Detroit .234 14 47 7 11 1 0 0 6 1

Tavian Josenberger Arkansas LF A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. .143 15 49 12 7 2 0 0 6 6

Heston Kjerstad Arkansas OF AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va. .307 106 414 78 127 26 7 19 46 5

Grant Koch UA/Fayetteville C AAA Pirates, Indianapolis 252 42 135 21 34 7 0 4 17 0

Chris Lanzilli Arkansas OF A White Sox, Kannapolis, N.C. .278 81 291 36 81 18 0 7 51 2

Casey Martin UA/Lonoke 2B AA Phillies, Reading, Pa. .250 96 336 43 84 15 3 11 37 20

Mac McCroskey Spring. Har-Ber 2B AA Angels, Madison, Ala. .216 26 74 7 16 3 0 0 11 3

Robert Moore Arkansas 2B High-A Brewers, Grand Chute, Wis. .227 109 432 61 98 30 3 8 56 20

Casey Opitz Arkansas C AA Cubs, Kodak, Tenn. 207 59 203 27 42 7 1 4 26 3

Matt Reynolds Arkansas 2B AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky. .277 93 365 69 101 35 2 20 68 8

Gionti Turner Watson Chapel 2B AA Rays, Montgomery, Ala. .190 71 210 26 40 6 0 2 12 7

Michael Turner Arkansas C High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. .296 83 274 41 81 24 1 4 37 0

Cayden Wallace UA/Greenbrier 3B AA Royals, Springdale .258 111 431 61 111 25 6 10 70 16

Paxton Wallace Greenbrier 3B High-A Royals, Davenport, Iowa .213 40 136 11 29 9 1 0 7 2

Curtis Washington W. Memphis CF A Mariners, Modesto, Calif. .195 55 164 22 32 3 0 0 16 17

Jared Wegner Arkansas OF High-A Yankees, Fishkill, N.Y. .289 13 45 7 13 5 0 3 11 0

Charlie Welch Arkansas C High-A Mariners, Everett, Wash. .213 35 105 19 23 10 0 3 15 1

PITCHERS

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME AFFILIATION, LOCATION W-L ERA G GS SV IP H BB SO

Mark Adamiak+ Arkansas A Athletics, Lansing, Mich. 0-1 10.66 12 0 0 12.2 18 11 14

Cody Adcock Arkansas A Reds, Daytona, Fla. 1-0 0.00 2 0 1 3.0 1 0 5

Blake Adams* Spring. Har-Ber High-A Rockies, Spokane, Wash. 1-5 4.24 14 14 0 76.1 76 21 83

Jalen Beeks UA/Prairie Grove AAA Rays, Durham, N.C. 1-1 5.60 15 1 0 17.2 19 7 25

Grant Black UAM/Newport AAA Cardinals, Memphis. 2-5 6.61 33 2 0 65.1 89 38 57

Noah Cameron UCA AA Royals, Springdale 3-11 5.40 20 20 0 88.1 95 29 111

Ross Carver Benton AA Guardians, Akron, Ohio 1-4 7.48 16 13 0 49.2 49 30 67

Tyler Cleveland UCA/Sheridan A Mariners, Modesto, Calif. 13-5 3.49 23 19 0 126.1 113 23 104

Matt Cronin Arkansas AAA Nationals, Rochester, N.Y. 1-1 5.02 14 0 0 14.1 13 14 13

Gray Fenter* West Memphis AA Yankees, Bridgewater, N.J. 2-2 5.01 10 10 0 41.1 37 21 51

Kasey Ford Bentonville A Astros, Fayetteville, N.C. 1-1 1.97 26 0 3 32.0 20 19 45

Logan Gragg Prairie Grove AAA Cardinals, Memphis 6-6 5.01 22 19 1 109.2 113 37 88

Tink Hence Waston Chapel AA Cardinals, Springfield, Mo. 4-4 4.42 18 18 0 73.1 68 25 77

James Hicks Conway R Astros, W.Palm Beach, Fla. 0-0 1.59 3 2 0 5.2 5 2 6

Jaden Hill* Ashdown High-A Rockies, Spokane, Wash. 0-9 9.48 16 16 0 43.2 54 25 57

Zach Jackson+ Arkansas A Athletics, Stockton, Calif. 0-0 9.00 2 0 0 2.0 2 0 4

Kevin Kopps Arkansas AAA Padres, El Paso, Texas 4-3 2.61 36 0 6 58.2 59 26 73

Evan Lee* UA/Bryant AA Nationals, Harrisburg, Pa. 0-0 6.45 22 0 0 22.1 19 26 24

Lael Lockhart Arkansas AA Tigers, Erie, Pa. 5-2 4.56 23 10 0 73.0 69 37 87

Barrett Loseke Arkansas R Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 0-0 2.45 14 0 0 22.0 15 11 24

Ben Madison CBC/Bauxite AA Giants, Richmond, Va. 10-1 3.06 35 0 0 62.2 31 42 96

Connor McCullough Maumelle High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. 7-8 4.46 21 21 0 103.0 91 21 112

McKinley Moore* UALR AAA Phillies, Allentown, Pa. 2-1 1.50 11 0 0 12.0 5 17 20

Connor Noland UA/Greenwood High-A Cubs, South Bend, Ind. 1-7 4.00 22 21 0 99.0 98 18 76

Walker Powell Fayetteville AA Cubs, Kodak, Tenn. 10-5 3.79 21 17 0 99.2 84 20 89

Kole Ramage Arkansas High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. 2-2 5.40 28 2 0 46.2 52 29 51

Jake Reindl* UA/Fayetteville AA Cubs, Kodak, Tenn. 0-0 0.93 6 0 0 9.2 4 4 10

Cody Scroggins+ UA/Bentonville A Red Sox, Salem, Mass 1-0 6.17 8 0 0 11.2 12 5 9

Nick Starr* SAU/Conway AA Rangers, Frisco, Texas 5-3 5.96 33 0 1 48.1 51 14 52

Gavin Stone UCA/Riverside AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City 6-4 5.04 20 19 0 94.2 85 45 113

Evan Taylor Arkansas A Marlins, Jupiter, Fla. 2-7 2.33 41 0 17 46.1 43 20 61

Patrick Wicklander Arkansas AA Rays, Montgomery, Ala. 4-3 4.40 26 14 0 88.0 106 27 83

Jordan Wicks# Conway AAA Cubs, Des Moines 7-0 3.55 20 20 0 91.1 75 32 99

Ryder Yakel Harding Independent, Pomona, N.Y. 1-0 3.96 21 0 1 38.2 36 14 37

Through Thursday’s games *on injured list + rehab assignment #on major league roster

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.



