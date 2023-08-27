Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
GAME ON | OPINION

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is a genre-defining, adults-only D&D masterpiece that lets you play your way

by Jason Bennett | Today at 4:30 p.m.
"Baldur's Gate 3" is the latest installment in a story-rich role-playing video game series based on a spinoff of the tabletop Dungeons & Dragons. (Photo courtesy of Larian Studios)


  • 'Baldur's Gate 3'
  • Platform: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 5
  • Cost: $59.99
  • Rating:

Print Headline: ‘BG3’ like D&D; plays 250 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT