‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is a genre-defining, adults-only D&D masterpiece that lets you play your way

- 'Baldur's Gate 3'
- Platform: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 5
- Cost: $59.99
- Rating:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
GAME ON | OPINION
‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is a genre-defining, adults-only D&D masterpiece that lets you play your wayby Jason Bennett | Today at 4:30 p.m.
"Baldur's Gate 3" is the latest installment in a story-rich role-playing video game series based on a spinoff of the tabletop Dungeons & Dragons. (Photo courtesy of Larian Studios)
Print Headline: ‘BG3’ like D&D; plays 250 hours
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT