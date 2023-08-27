BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ARKADELPHIA Lequetcha Thigpen, 236 Robey St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kiesha S. Smith, 124 Somersett Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kyle Laboyd Jones, 1426 Welch St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Laquita Jones, 1426 Welch St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Misty M. Davis, 991 N. Walker St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Zachary Chester, 308 E. First St., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nelson B. Reed, 350 U.S. 67/167, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Denise Ann Garlington, 920 Bryant St., Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Erik Michael Anazagasty, 79 Sherlock Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stacy Renee Anazagasty, 79 Sherlock Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Timothy Ryan Rogers, 14 Kintyre Drive, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lela Jean Robinson-Norton, 2 Sidebottom Circle, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7. Velta Penny, 33 Swanage Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Julie A Krauss, 107 South-wind Cove, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Lyndall K. Pendergraft, 10 Stonebridge Way, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nathan James Lee Wisdom, 5805 SW Teppee Ave., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Joshua Lane Gordon, 314 Lufkin Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Janta Hicks, 309 E. Washington, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Debra Marie Cooper, 604 Prickett Road, Apt. 21, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Cody Malone, 3906 Whirlwind St., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
CABOT Joseph Sliter Jr., 21 Fox Run Circle, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sherry Sliter, 21 Fox Run Circle, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Honeycutt, 408 Dakota Drive, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Keaton W. Shelton, 261 Fairview Road, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13. Bethany Betts, 261 Fairview Road, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnette Monique Ponder, 258 Harding Ave., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
CARAWAY Jennifer Robin Nicole Carroll, 309 E. Tennessee St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
CARTHAGE Tabatha Alishia Walker, 1215 N. Short St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Steven Brent Wilson, 809 Meadowlands Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christy Lynn Wilson, 809 Meadow-lands Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Stephanie Darlene Rice, 19 Cheyenne Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Guy Richard Desonie, 1870 S. Salem Road, Apt. 1, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Heather Gentry, 15 Goss Lane, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Dorothy M. Arcia, 1301 N. Ninth St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
DE WITT John Strayhorn, 24 Minor Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Staciah Strayhorn, 24 Minor Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Matlin London, 506 E. Second St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Menard, P.O. Box 445, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Tamera N. Hall-Warren, 109 N. Walnut St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tanyon Felechia Norman, 307 Vine St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Michael E. Gipson, 276 Union Road, 715, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Roger Dorcy, 627 Garland Ave., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tasha Nicole Dorcy, 627 Garland Ave., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
EL PASO Robert Henry Collins, 105 Cedar Valley Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Thomas L. Darling Jr., 11525 Giles Road, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashlea M. Darling, 11525 Giles Road, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Jessica A. Kick, 1925 N. Pine Valley Drive, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Stephanie Bradshaw, 6616 Fallstone Road, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Chastity Ann Nicole Lunsford, 20533 State Line Road, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
GOSNELL Girlie Lee Harris, 2000B Fern Court, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Lindsey Marie Branon, 615 W. Prospect Ave., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Robert Curtis Boy-kin, 120 Ferguson Road, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
HERMITAGE Thomas Edward Best, 1844 Ark. 160 East, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kristi Dawn Best, 1844 Ark. 160 East, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOPE James Dixon, 1705 Summit Drive, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS David Wayne Long, 141 Marion Anderson Road, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Ida Collins, 13 Berlanga Circle, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Jessica M. McDonald, 2600 Northeastern Ave., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ronald Francis Stager, 725 Adams Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kathy Elaine Stager, 725 Adams Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Arlita Arnell Joiner, 4616 Ocean Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gretchen Amanda Jones, 1800 Chalet Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
LEACHVILLE Kristy L. Penix, 502 S. Main St., Aug. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Ronnie L. Wilson, 815 Allis, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Terence Stigall, 23 Meldia Drive, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Herman Wiley, 5915 Palo Alto Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnny W. Elliott, 209 Wedgewood Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robin L. Elliott, 209 Wedgewood Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Donna Lou Gibbs, 19406 Jessie Lane, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cophelia Harper, 820 E. 18th, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Daijah Allen, 8500 Keller Drive, Apt. 303, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Antonio D. Williams, 7209 Indiana Ave. Unit B, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert Gerald Parham Jr., 2805 Fox-croft Apt. 501, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7. Kelli Williams-Hall, 5802 Tall Pine Blvd., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharmin Moody, 1517 S. Gaines St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bobbi LeeAnne Johnson, 16020 Arch St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Faye R Townsend, 12 Domicilio Cove, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Crystal Mae Forsberg, P.O. Box 1911, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Nikile R. Price, 33 Big Bend Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Taeqwonda Myesha Jones, 626 Gladys, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Pamela Mae Smith, 159 E. Butterfield Cutoff Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Reshundra Crockett, 310 Elm St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Darren Lomonta Hale Sr, P.O. Box 13014, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Derrick B. Ayers Jr., 13807 Ark. 5, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rachel M. Ayers, 13807 Ark. 5, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG Patrick Ryan Kibby, 520 Ash St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Fatisha S. Hopkins, 1410 S. Main St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Dwayne L Craig, 8015 Maurice Road, Apt. A, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Matheny, 8003 Maurice Road, Apt. D, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Safonda S. Davis, 12901 Faulkner Lake Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13. Dawayne Hinnant, 6604 Green Bank Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Aneesah Hatchett, 6604 Whippoorwill Lane, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Valorie Lockhart Colclough, 2621 W. 58th St., No. 2, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Natalie Jamison, 5932 McCain Park Place, Apt. 302, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Luther Collins, 519 W. Semmes Ave., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
OZAN Vanessa Swift, 115 Elm St., Aug. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Jennifer Hedge, 2808 Cozy Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Barbara Ann Jackson, 1810 Amis, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 7. Charles Edward Bryant, 2503 Forest Knoll Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13. Sharon Renee Bryant, 2503 Forest Knoll Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13. Sherman Billingsley, 4511 S. Main St., Apt 116, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
POYEN Jonathon Bob McClain, 308 N. School St., No. 3, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
William Alvin Earl Evans, 526 W. Fifth St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Jolie Evans, 526 W. Fifth St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Ovidio Rosales Duarte, 11048 Rosebay Lane, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
RISON Tonya R. McCoy, P.O. Box 835, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Timothy Lynn Frost, 337 School Road, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Vanessa Ann Kirby, 337 School Road, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Shandalynn Gail Ford, 1107 South Erie Ave., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
SAINT JOE Harvey L Gray, P.O. Box 34, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Nathaniel Justin Howell, 1197 Pickens Chapel Road, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Alexa Grace Howell, 1197 Pickens Chapel Road, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Kelly Ann McAnally, 1011 W. Vine St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7. James David Harrod, 955 Grant 67, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Ronny Gene Escovedo, 10 Crest Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Juanita Olivas Escovedo, 10 Crest Lane, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Eddie Collins Jr., 8812 Merrymen Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael D. Mootz, 6608 Southshore Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Holly Noel Darrough, 3 Aloha Circle, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Ruth Ann Zeelen, 2005 Endura Park Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Arthur Collins, 3936 Abby Lane Apt 102, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Mariah Collins, 3936 Abby Lane, Apt. 102, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Andres Ortega-Diaz, 1702 Shelby Ave., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Roderick Bradford, 402 S. Wood, Aug. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Christina Bui, 1311 E. 31st St., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
TILLAR Willie Joe Young, P.O. Box 307, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Gloria June Johnson, 1707 Kalei Lane, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert Loyd Johnson, 4214 Palm St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shakir Rodriguez, 215 N. 39th St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifier L Rodriguez, 215 N. 39th St., Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cody Wayne McGuire, 1014 N. 21st St., Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jayne Leanne Perkins, 2516 Park Ave., Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
VILONIA David Eugene Heslep, P.O. Box 642, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDO Patrick Todd Wilson Jr., 503 E. Simmons St., Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARD Jamar Demetri Tucker, 20 Lake Side Drive, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Samuel Dewayne Williams Sr., P.O. Box 5055, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Thomas Oscar Harper, 1502 Balfour Road, Aug. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnny Ray Sanders, 623 Baylor Drive, Aug. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Andrea Jene Sanders, 623 Baylor Drive, Aug. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Elrondo L. Bell, 1400 S. McAuley Drive, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL LaToya S. Eason, 5601 W. Fourth, Aug. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
WICKES James O. Jenkins, P.O. BOX 183, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Vicki L. Jenkins, P.O. BOX 183, Aug. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
WINTHROP Lawrence Palmore, 1630 Ark. 41 North, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Charlotte Palmore, 1630 Ark. 41 Noerth, Aug. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.