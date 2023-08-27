Sections
Births

Today at 4:01 a.m.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 17

Sarah and James Bryant, Conway, son.

Ayat Amnaina and Mohamed Boshnaf, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 20

Hannah and Alexander Sadler, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 24

Oksana and Kyle Jones, Beebe, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 17

Brittany Jones and Bransen Scott, Jacksonville, son.

Karissa Maxwell and John Richardson, Clarksville, dughter.

Maya Taylor and KaDarius Holliman, Jacksonville, son.

Angilete Hicks and Kerry Silverman, Stuttgart, son.

Aug. 18

Elizabeth Phillips and Joseph Sandford Jr., Little Rock, son.

Julianne Joy and Jefferson McRae, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 19

Eniya Beemarajan and Praveen Ramani, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 20

Katelyn and Justin Avery, Little Rock, daughter.

