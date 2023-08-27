Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Bailey Construction, 1101 E. Third St., Little Rock, $7,900,000.

Moser Construction, 11915 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $432,075.

Wagner General, 322 Main St., Unit 600, Little Rock, $182,035.

RESIDENTIAL

Mark Baker Custom, 2013 E. Fourth St., Little Rock, $520,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 126 White Oak, Little Rock, $490,000.

Green Haven Design, 207 Caurel Lane, Little Rock, $480,000.

Construction Arts, 5229 Edgewood Road, Little Rock, $450,000.

Chris Maris Custom, 18 Blue Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $400,000.

Icon Homes, LLC, 103 Mergeron Court, Little Rock, $300,000.

Robertson, 18 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $300,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Corbell Homes & Real Estate, 132 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $290,000.

Platinum Drywall, Inc., 4701 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock, $213,000

Platinum Drywall, Inc., 4705 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock, $213,000.

Platinum Drywall, Inc., 4707 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock, $213,000.

Metro Builders & Restoration, 26 Foxcroft Village Drive, Little Rock, $210,102.

Platinum Drywall, Inc., 4407 Bowers St., Little Rock, $205,000.

Platinum Drywall, Inc., 4403 Bowers St., Little Rock, $205,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Icon Homes, LLC, 612 Nix, Little Rock, $145,000.

Best Builders, Inc., 7005 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $95,217.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1511 S. Gaines St., Little Rock, $95,000.

Isidro Avila, 1200 S. Taylor St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Chenal Valley Const., 3 Cherry Valley Dr., Little Rock, $75,000.