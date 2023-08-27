The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from North Little Rock were not available last week.

Little Rock

72201

201 E. Markham St., commercial, Communications Group, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $2,650.

300 Third St., commercial, 300 Third Tower, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.

3 Statehouse Plaza Dr., commercial, Marriott, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.

72202

824 Thayer St., commercial, River Cache, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $10,001.

72204

1903 Booker St., residential, Joshua Lafever, 8:22 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $600.

5004 W. 31st St., residential, Jourdan Kazimer, 8:46 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $3,961.

72205

3619 W. Markham St., residential, Lawrence Dempsey, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $2,520.

72206

3023 S. Spring St., residential, LaKishia Simmons, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $460.

72209

7520 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Mobil, 6:55 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $2,851.

6414 Baseline Road, residential, Shannon Hill, 5:51 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $2,450.

72210

12109 Stagecoach Road, residential, Hilda Ortega, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $5,000.

72212

11611 Cantrell Road, commercial, The Ridge Wine and Spirits, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.