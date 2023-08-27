The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from North Little Rock were not available last week.
Little Rock
72201
201 E. Markham St., commercial, Communications Group, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $2,650.
300 Third St., commercial, 300 Third Tower, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.
3 Statehouse Plaza Dr., commercial, Marriott, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.
72202
824 Thayer St., commercial, River Cache, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $10,001.
72204
1903 Booker St., residential, Joshua Lafever, 8:22 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $600.
5004 W. 31st St., residential, Jourdan Kazimer, 8:46 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $3,961.
72205
3619 W. Markham St., residential, Lawrence Dempsey, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $2,520.
72206
3023 S. Spring St., residential, LaKishia Simmons, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $460.
72209
7520 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Mobil, 6:55 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $2,851.
6414 Baseline Road, residential, Shannon Hill, 5:51 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $2,450.
72210
12109 Stagecoach Road, residential, Hilda Ortega, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $5,000.
72212
11611 Cantrell Road, commercial, The Ridge Wine and Spirits, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.