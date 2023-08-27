Business people Northwest Arkansas

Dr. Trent Bickel recently joined Washington Regional Cardiovascular Clinic where he provides comprehensive cardiology care for adults. Bickel earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Mo.

Dr. Yang Yang recently joined Washington Regional Electro-physiology Clinic where he provides diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm abnormalities. Yang earned his medical degree from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Yang also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a fellowship in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the University of California San Diego.

Myrrh Hector, an advanced practice registered nurse, recently joined Washington Regional Fayetteville Family Clinic where she provides comprehensive primary care for adults and children of all ages. Hector holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., and a master of science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.

Rayburn W. Green, a Kutak Rock LLP lawyer, was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” for Mergers and Acquisitions law. Green has practiced from Northwest Arkansas throughout his career. He is approved to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. Tax Court and certain federal district courts.

L. Kyle Heffley a Kutak Rock LLP lawyer, was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” for Litigation — Real Estate law.

• Leadership Crawford County focuses on key community issues and leadership skills and was designed for leaders who want to make a difference in the community. The class of 2024 includes the following business people: Chris Bell, a real estate agent for Jimmy Bell Real Estate; Bobby Boyakin, the business administrator for Heritage Church; Kyler Brumley, an insurance agent for Crawford County Farm Bureau; Bryan Craft, a basic products production supervisor for Bekaert Corp.; Bryan Duffie, the superintendent of Alma School District; George Edelen, a sergeant in the patrol division at the Van Buren Police Department; Ranae Fight, the billing supervisor for Stein LTC; Ailia Heilman, the business manager at the Van Buren Chamber; Michelle Henson, the branch officer for Citizens Bank and Trust in Mountainburg; Ashley James, a public defender; Brandi Karnes, the manager for retail markets for Blue Cross Blue Shield; Nicole Licari, a Crawford County veteran service officer; Victor Martinez, an vice president of commercial lending with Bank OZK; Kimberly Pearson, a billing and customer service specialist for the Van Buren Municipal Utilities; Gary Perry, a pastor at the Visionary Christian Church in Alma; Ronald Peters, the service manager for Rhodes Chevrolet; Tonya Potthast, the administrative assistant for Hi-Tech Truck Refrigeration Service; Judy Scott, a business owner in residential and business cleaning; Amber Smith, a loan processor for consumer lending at Farm Credit of Western Arkansas in Alma; Becke Symonds, the billing manager for Johnson Dermatology; JaCory Taylor, the unit director of the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club; Vee Webb-DeLesline, a liaison specialist with Cass Job Corps; Dustin Willet, the Crawford County Road Department superintendent; and Coralee Young, the director of development and community development for Arts on Main.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. E



