Business people

ARTS

TheatreSquared (T2) in Fayetteville announced that Shannon A. Jones, TheatreSquared's general manager, will serve as the company's new executive director.

CONSULTING

Tierani Scott has been appointed marketing specialist at Media & More Consulting.

EDUCATION

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock welcomed Constance Meadors as the first associate director of the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium and NASA Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

MEDICAL

Karen Farst, M.D., M.P.H., has been promoted to senior vice president and chief medical officer for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

CARTI has added Keith Mooney, M.D., and John Paul Brizzolara, M.D., to its team at CARTI Urology in Little Rock.

Peter Cmorej, MD, has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith as a general and bariatric surgeon.

Charia Hall, Au.D., has been selected to serve as the new director of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Doctor of Audiology degree program.

The CARTI Foundation has added Jeff Neill and Dalton Van Horn to its board of directors.