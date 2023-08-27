Celebrate! Maya Project head works to fix downtown house





In 2014, shortly after the death of Maya Angelou, Janis Kearney set out to find a way to honor her.

"We just wanted to do something to celebrate her and her legacy, all the things that she has done, not just here but around the world, actually," says Kearney, an author, lecturer and publisher who served as President Bill Clinton's personal diarist while he was in office. "We just felt like it was important for Arkansas to do that since she spent most of her developmental years in our state."

Kearney recruited some other women who felt strongly about Angelou, and together they met with David Bright, then-mayor of Stamps, the tiny southern Arkansas town where the poet grew up.

"He was very cooperative and worked with us and we created a day of remembrance in her honor on Oct. 18, 2014," Kearney says of Bright. "That was amazing and everybody said they enjoyed it so much -- but we came back together and said, 'Of course, Maya Angelou would want us to do a lot more.'"

Angelou had a passion for helping children find their voices, she says, and the group used that as a springboard.

"We decided to create Celebrate! Maya Project in her honor," Kearney says.

The organization was certified as a nonprofit in January 2015. Through the Celebrate! Maya Project, volunteers work with young people around the state, with a special focus on areas in the Delta, in areas of art, literacy and writing.

There have been exercises in creativity and essay-writing, with students encouraged to read Angelou's works and research and share what they know about her, and in interviewing elders for stories about history. There was also a three-day project about farming.

"We also did something called the Career Exploration Project -- it's something we plan to replicate," Kearney says. "We did it here in Central Arkansas and we partnered with the Heifer Project. What we wanted to do was introduce young people to careers in agriculture, because we just believe agriculture is so much of a part of our culture and existence."

Celebrate! Maya gives scholarships and poetry awards to the students with whom they work, helping them find opportunities to continue their education after high school.

During the pandemic, like so many others, Celebrate! Maya volunteers found ways to work with students virtually.

"We did a project where we brought in people who represented success for a lot of the students who don't necessarily see a lot of that in their communities," Kearney says. "We had six different sessions where adults who had done some pretty amazing things talked with students about their journeys and about some life lessons, and they left them with a list of things they suggested students should do to find success in their lives."

The Celebrate! Maya Project raises money to support its projects and curriculum each year through a "Friendraiser," inviting people to come and hear about the organization's mission and efforts. They give out a Spirit of Maya Award, recognizing Arkansans for contributions that align with the efforts of Maya Angelou, and the ask prominent writers, artists and other notable people to speak to the crowd.

"Maya Angelou believed in the philosophy, the love for education, the love for children, the arts, things like that," Kearney says. "So far we have done six Spirit of Maya awards and those have been wonderful to recognize people that are doing some really exciting things in the community."

Last year, the award went to Barbara Higgins Bond, an artist who grew up in Little Rock and attended Central High School and who now lives in Nashville.

Celebrate! Maya Project's ultimate goal is to renovate a house at 1722 Wolfe St., in the Central High School Historic District.

"We are into our second year of a capital campaign," Kearney says. "And not only will we renovate the home, we want to create a Maya Angelou garden for educating students, as well as involving the community in that. And we want to expand on our curriculums and do more tutoring and we want to do more mentoring."

Celebrate! Maya needs more volunteers to help with those things. Kearney would like to see more in the way of inter-generational activities, as well.

"We desperately need volunteers. We know how much the whole covid experience hurt young people, especially young people who may have been hurting already, so we want to be more of a safety net for them," she says.

Kearney expects renovations on the Wolfe Street house to begin sometime next year.

"It doesn't look like a house anybody would want right now, but we can visualize what we want," she says.

She hopes to be operating out of it in 2025.

"We envision a more robust program down the road," she says, "but we are also looking forward to having a headquarters here and being able to bring children in from all over the state to do different programs and to learn different things and to learn about our history -- about Arkansas history -- and the great people that have lived here and worked here and done some amazing things."





Janis Kearney, founder of the Celebrate! Maya Project, hopes the organization will be able to renovate and move into this house at 1722 Wolfe St. by 2025. The home is to serve as a hub for Celebrate! Maya’s tutoring and mentoring efforts. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





