Civil engineer turns training to ‘smart luxury’ at The Frenchie Co.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Camilo Mejia's parents sent him to the best schools in Colombia so he could become a civil engineer, thinking he was going to design bridges and roads.

Mejia earned his degree. But after trying to find a wallet that didn't feel like a "hamburger" in his pocket, he turned to designing a wallet that's small, stylish, sleek and easy and fast to use.

"I always thought wallets should be designed in a different way," he said.

Others were interested, so he decided to continue that path, expanding to transformable backpacks, briefcases that turned into work stations and other accessories.

"My parents were like, 'Oh, what did we do wrong? You started one of the most profitable careers available and you're going to change that to make wallets?'" he said.

Today, thoughts of bridges and roads are far behind him and Mejia said his parents couldn't be prouder.

Mejia, 33, and his brother, Daniel, 31, who has a business degree, in 2015 started The Frenchie Co., named in honor of the family's late French bulldog, Bruce.

The stylish store where the wallets, backpacks, briefcases and other products of fine Italian leather, ballistic nylon and carbon fiber are displayed art gallery style, has just opened in the Westfarms mall, their first full store in the United States.

The brothers have three stores in their home country of Colombia and will open another store in Florida soon. They are planning 30 more here in the states by 2025.

Mejia has been in the Westfarms mall store these first two weeks and is loving it, especially showing customers how the products work.

"So far we've seen amazing sales," he said of the Westfarms store. "I love it. It's like I'm living the dream."

Elizabeth Ryan, general manager of Westfarms, said The Frenchie Co. is the kind of store that "resonates with our shoppers and complements our existing luxury brands at Westfarms."

"In keeping with our commitment to bring unique retailers to our shoppers we are excited to see The Frenchie Co. and its first store in Connecticut," Ryan said.

Mejia is in charge of designing, marketing and all things creative while younger brother, Daniel, crunches the numbers.

Mejia said he loves looking at customers' faces when he demonstrates products.

"It's so much fun seeing people's eyebrows going so high," he said.

The Frenchie Co. is a "smart luxury" brand, Mejia said.

"They are different from traditional products that lack functionality," he said. "People feel natural when they use our products. ... We were tired of dumb products."

The products are handcrafted in Colombia.

The men started the company in 2015 after a crowd sourcing drive brought in $160,000.

Their products gained popularity, but they virtually paused the business for a few years during the pandemic, since many of their backpacks and bags are tied to travel.

The company makes four different types of wallets, although in many colors, six backpacks, including a transformable two-in-one and three-in-one and another that "does many things."

Their wallets are "super small," and they call it a "speed wallet" as money and cards can be pulled out quickly. Cards comes out like "magic," Mejia said.

Mejia said he learned a lot in civil engineering school about materials, physics, structure and how to solve problems.

He said they had a chance to open at Westfarms or in a New Jersey location where the rent was twice as much.

"It's a nice space," he said of Westfarms.

The Mejia bothers' father is in the insurance brokerage business and their mother owned her own business.

"Our parents have always been proud, now they're even prouder," Mejia said.