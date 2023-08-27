Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club will meet at noon Aug. 29 at Sterling Bank, 3453 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. The program will be given by The Razorback Foundation.

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

SUVCW

The McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Road.

The SUVCW is a patriotic, fraternal organization of male descendants of those who served in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard or who served as government officials between the years of 1861-65. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: Email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Dr. John L Colbert, recently retired as Superintendent of Fayetteville Schools, is the incoming 2023-24 president of the Fayetteville Lions Club. Colbert scheduled a Strategic Planning Discussion at his home to begin the second century of the Fayetteville Lions Club. Colbert is the fourth superintendent of Fayetteville Schools to be a member of the Fayetteville Lions Club, and the third to have a school named in his honor. Attending the Strategic Planning Discussion were Dr. Willy Mulimbi Byamungu (kneeling in front), Dr. John L Colbert, Mary Tomlinson, Sydney Bailey and David Parrish. (back row) Glenda Sullins, Rick Bailey, Travis Harbin, Danny Walters, Bill Shackelford, Milt Jones, Rick McKinney and Aaron Edwards. (Second photo) Lion Ruth Cohoon kneeling in front. (Courtesy Photos)



Colonel Bob Crawford, USA (Ret.), president of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. George Velez, director of the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Velez was the guest speaker at a recent chapter dinner where he spoke about his vision and projected improvements for the VA Hospital as well as the implementation of the Pact Act which protects veterans who were exposed to wartime toxins. The chapter is planning a meet and greet event on Sept. 15 at the Washington County Veterans Service Office for current, former and retired commissioned and warrant officers. For information about the Military Officers Chapter or the meet and greet email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photo)



The Bella Vista Photography Club Winners for the August Challenge – Architecture. (in order of appearance in the attached) 1st place – Linda Ralston – Jasper County, Mo. courthouse 2nd place – Jan Halgrim – Mormon Temple - Bentonville 3rd place – Steve Fisher – Taos Pueblo, NM (Courtesy Photos)



