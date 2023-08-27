College, career readiness focus of school

PEARCY -- With an increasing focus on preparing students for life after high school, whether it includes college or the immediate workforce, a key component of the preparation process involves the ACT.

Donald Westerman, principal at Lake Hamilton High School, said Lake Hamilton is working to increase college and career readiness among its students by using college and career readiness standards to inform its essential standards.

College and career readiness means a student is prepared to directly enter the workforce, or to enroll and succeed -- without remediation -- in a variety of postsecondary institutions to prepare them for the career they choose. According to the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Career and Technical Education, college and career readiness refers to the "development of skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in any selected career pathway and program of study regardless of postsecondary plans."

"That has been something that we found to be very impactful, is when we went back and looked at what we're teaching, especially in our math classes, what we're teaching has a direct impact on student success," he said during Monday night's school board meeting. "If you're not teaching the things that are being tested, then the reality is it's just ... you're hoping that you're going to be able to increase achievement."

Westerman said the district is adding ACT prep as part of its intervention protocol and using data to make informed decisions to increase college and career readiness. It is also communicating student success to internal and external stakeholders.

"What that really means is we're talking a lot about ACT and how important it is, and we're recognizing kids that are achieving," he said. "We have a goal to spend a lot of time with parents this fall in talking about ACT importance, along with our students and our staff. We've already started that conversation with our staff."

ACT scores are important, he noted, because they are an indicator of students' readiness for postsecondary education -- meaning their ACT scores correlate to the ACT WorkKeys national career readiness certificate.

"The ACT College and Career Readiness standards are a predictor of a student's success in the corresponding credit-bearing courses at college. For instance, there is a benchmark for English, math, science in Arkansas, and that benchmark score is an indicator as to whether or not the student will be ready for Composition 1, or college algebra, or college biology. So ACT reports is a real good indicator of how ready students are," he said.

Another reason schools are concerned about the ACT is because it affects their report cards. He said each senior in a graduating class can potentially earn 2½ points from two factors on the ACT Achievement.

"We know that higher scores mean more money for scholarships," he said. "I read a report that said that above 24, for every 2 points that a student's ACT score rises, there's about an $8,000 gain in scholarship money. So that's pretty big. And we also know that higher scores allow students to access some prestigious universities. So there's a lot of reasons that ACT is important."

Last year, the district gave a record 284 ACT tests on campus to 10th graders in order to better scores.

"What we know about ACT success is that students who take it more frequently and put helps in between tests, do raise their ACT score," he said.

Juniors took the test 293 times. Since 2017, the state Education Department pays for all high school juniors in the state to take the ACT. In 2018, the department launched its "No Limits" campaign to encourage students to use test prep resources and take the assessment more than once.

Looking at comparison data between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, Lake Hamilton's composite score increased by 0.4 point. Westerman said the district is seeing the impact in readiness due to students having the opportunity to take the test before their junior year.