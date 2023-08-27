COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: University of Arkansas at Fort Smith ready for 2023 season

FORT SMITH -- A spark, a moment of inspiration and togetherness, can change so much. That was the case for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith volleyball team down the stretch last year, winning four of its final five matches in the regular season.

Now the Lions, picked eighth in the 17-team Lone Star Conference, hope that spark can become a flame when they start their season Friday at the Newberry Invitational in South Carolina.

"I feel like we had a little more buy-in towards the end of the season," UAFS Hall of Fame volleyball coach Jane Sargent said. "We weren't the best team by far, but we were the best serving team. We used that to our advantage. Our kids really implemented the game plans, it paid off and we got on a hot streak. That has carried over into the offseason. I'm hoping it will be with us when we start this season and pick up where we left off."

It's been an offseason full of building chemistry and muscles for the Lions, who finished 16-14 last year, for a challenging schedule. UAFS has its first home game Sept. 22 when it begins Lone Star Conference play for the last time as Lubbock Christian comes to the Stubblefield Center. Other key matchups include UAFS hosting Arkansas Tech for the first time in program history and traveling to defending Division II national champion West Texas A&M.

Sophomore outside hitter Caelyn Gunn, senior setter Chloe Price of Siloam Springs and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Hannah Watkins of Greenwood were all named preseason players to watch by the Lone Star Conference. But they won't be the only ones making an impact on a Lions team deep with experience this year.

Gunn, outside hitter Regan Macha (team high 271 kills last year) and redshirt junior outside hitter Nyia Anderson project to lead the offensive attack guided by Price back at setter. Watkins, Gunn, senior Lauren Weber (team-high 574 digs) and fifth-year senior Paola Fragalle (115 digs) will play big roles defensively.

"We are expecting big things out of those three in Caelyn, Chloe and Hannah, and we have 13 back," Sargent said. "We are feeling pretty good about the experience that we have. This group has worked really, really hard this spring. We've just gotten better overall, and the defense has been a big part of that. We are looking forward to having a competitive year."

Gunn had a standout freshman year making an impact right away, earning a spot on the Lone Star Conference freshman team. She finished second on the team with 265 kills and was third on the team in digs with 250 despite missing several games to open last year because of an injury.

"I've had a couple injuries since I started playing volleyball, and they have been very difficult for me," Gunn said. "I had a job to do, and I knew I couldn't do it when I was hurt. But to be able to do that job now, I'm way excited for this season. I just want to be able to help. It's very hard to watch, but it was nice to start my season the way I did because I knew my team had my back. Last year was honestly so much fun. I was glad to be able to make an impact but also learn from those who have been in this program."

Price had a career year last season taking her game to another level. She had a team-high 850 assists and was consistent all season, finishing with double-digit assists in all but one match. She also got up to a career-high 54 assists in one game and looks to move up in the school record books this season being ranked sixth all-time in assists in the Division II era. Price, entering her fifth year of college volleyball, went through senior day activities last year but didn't want to call it a career.

"This is my one last time to play college volleyball," Price said. "I love the team and being here. You only get to do this for so many years, so I want to make the most of this final season. This year we have a lot of returners back. Once we get the team chemistry down, I feel like we could be unstoppable. I feel like especially in college, you have to learn to be versatile and be thrown into different spots. I feel being coachable is big as well. If coach tells me to run through a wall, I will. I just try to do whatever I can to make the team succeed."

Watkins' transition into the program as a transfer went ultra smooth with her 6-6 height helping the defense tremendously. She had 22 blocks and 76 kills in limited action because of injuries. Now with another full offseason with the program, the Greenwood native is set to be a force for the Lions, who seek help up front after graduating their blocks leader from last year.

"I always played in the middle, so playing on the right side was more of a challenge for me last year," Watkins said. "There was an adjustment. The last half I had a little bit of an injury, so I had to sit out. That adds a little fuel to your fire and being out reminded me why I play this sport. I fell back in love with volleyball last year. When I got here, I wasn't really sure if I wanted to play volleyball anymore. But being a part of it all, I found my passion again."

Caelyn Gunn (left) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith passes, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the fourth set of the Lady Lion' 3-2 loss to Oklahoma Christian at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220925Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Chloe Price (4) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith sets, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the fifth set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss to Oklahoma Christian at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith. Price is back for her senior season as the Lions open up their 2023 season this week. Visit nwaonline.com/220925Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

