Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Component flaw found in 737 Max

by MICHELLE CHAPMAN The Associated Press | Today at 2:10 a.m.
FILE - This Thursday, July 25, 2013, photo shows Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Ks. Airline supplier Spirit Aerosystems says it's aware of a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on certain models of the 737 fuselage it produces. Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. dropped more than 6% before the market open on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, while Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing Co.'s stock slipped nearly 2%. (Mike Hutmacher/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

Boeing and a key supplier say that a new manufacturing flaw could delay deliveries of the 737 Max, Boeing's bestselling plane.

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems said they discovered improperly drilled fastener holes in the aft pressure bulkhead -- which maintains pressure when planes are at cruising altitude -- on the fuselages of some models of the 737 Max.

Wichita, Kan.-based Spirit said recently because it uses multiple suppliers, only some units are affected and it will continue to deliver fuselages to Boeing.

Boeing said the issue does not affect safety of flight, and 737 Max planes already in service can keep flying.

Aircraft manufacturers have wrestled with supply issues in recent years. Spirit AeroSystems builds the fuselage for Boeing's 737 Max narrow body jet and substantial sections of aircraft bodies in other Boeing models.

The company builds components for Airbus aircraft as well.

The flaw, in which some fastener holes were found to be elongated, is a setback in Boeing's plan to deliver 400 to 450 Max jets this year, and "some downward revision seems likely," said Cowen aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig of the Associated Press.

Print Headline: Component flaw found in 737 Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT