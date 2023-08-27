Component flaw found in 737 Max

Boeing and a key supplier say that a new manufacturing flaw could delay deliveries of the 737 Max, Boeing's bestselling plane.

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems said they discovered improperly drilled fastener holes in the aft pressure bulkhead -- which maintains pressure when planes are at cruising altitude -- on the fuselages of some models of the 737 Max.

Wichita, Kan.-based Spirit said recently because it uses multiple suppliers, only some units are affected and it will continue to deliver fuselages to Boeing.

Boeing said the issue does not affect safety of flight, and 737 Max planes already in service can keep flying.

Aircraft manufacturers have wrestled with supply issues in recent years. Spirit AeroSystems builds the fuselage for Boeing's 737 Max narrow body jet and substantial sections of aircraft bodies in other Boeing models.

The company builds components for Airbus aircraft as well.

The flaw, in which some fastener holes were found to be elongated, is a setback in Boeing's plan to deliver 400 to 450 Max jets this year, and "some downward revision seems likely," said Cowen aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig of the Associated Press.