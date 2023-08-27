Crashes kill two, hurt 2 on highways

Two people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday night and Saturday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

A minor whose age and sex were not given died around 7:58 p.m. Friday when the 2007 Honda they were driving on East Cleland Road outside Cabot crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 GMC, according to a report from Pulaski County sheriff's deputies.

The driver of the GMC, 38-year-old Nichole Treadway, and a passenger, 18-year-old Dylan Morris, both of Vilonia, were injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital.

Javier Mondragon, 18, of Lake Village died around 6:36 a.m. Saturday after the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving east on U.S. 82 in Chicot County left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, rolling and ejecting Mondragon, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.