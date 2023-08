The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Aug. 15-21.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-464. William Logsdon v. Kiersten Logsdon

23-141. Calvin Cooper v. Carla Cooper

23-292. Regina Anderson v. Larry Anderson

23-381. Mary Czarnikow v. Richard Czarnikow

23-389. Leah Salsman v. Thomas Dahlem

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-910. John Michael Dalton O'Mara v. Casey O'Mara

23-125. Brenda Benjamin-Mower v. Elbert Fuller

23-423. Anthony Lopez v. Mirna Martinez Alarcon