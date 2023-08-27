Downtown Bentonville lot to close Monday as work nears on parking deck

The paved parking lot across the street from the Benton County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville will close Monday so work can begin on a new parking deck. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/MIKE JONES)

BENTONVILLE -- The parking lot across the street from the Benton County Administration Building will close Monday so work can begin on a... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Downtown Bentonville lot to close Monday for parking deck project

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content