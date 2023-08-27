Ex-state legislator Josetta Wilkins dies

Josetta Edwards Wilkins, the wife of a state legislator who went on to serve Pine Bluff for four terms of her own in the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 1990s, died Friday.

Brown Funeral Home confirmed Wilkins' passing in an online death notice. Her age was not listed.

Wilkins was first elected to the House in 1991 following the death of her husband, Henry Wilkins III. She was best known as a primary sponsor of the Breast Cancer Act of 1997, which according to the Arkansas Department of Health led to the development of the BreastCare program. The act allows women between ages 21 and 64 to be screened for cervical cancer, and women ages 40-64 to be screened for breast cancer regardless of ethnicity or nationality.

The Rev. Jesse Turner, a Pine Bluff pastor and executive director of the Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, said the Breast Cancer Act was Wilkins' greatest legacy.

"That can be one of the most important things to promote legislation aimed at saving lives from cancer, and offering hope to those who have cancer," Turner said.

In 1999 Wilkins became the first recipient of an award from then-Gov. Mike Huckabee's Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board that honored those who helped save lives from breast cancer, according to the Madison County Record. The award has since been named in her honor.

In March 2022 Jefferson County also opened a new health unit named after Wilkins. The unit is located on Hickory Street, on the northwest corner of Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

"She was deeply honored to have had that recognition," Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said.

Before serving in the Legislature, Wilkins was a public school educator in Star City, Pine Bluff and Pittsburgh; deputy director for manpower training for the Arkansas Council of Farmer Workers; professor, director of cooperative education and interim director of university relations and development at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and rehabilitation counselor for the state of Arkansas. She and Henry Wilkins III had five children, including Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV, a former Jefferson County judge and state representative.

"When I first met her, she was a teacher," Washington said. "When her husband died, she went into politics. She was a lady with a deep heart for the community and the people. She did a lot of the things for the welfare of the people.

"I just know she was always engaged in programs and any type of activities or legislation that was going to lift people."

Turner said Josetta Wilkins once was grand marshal of the KingFest parade, held annually to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Pine Bluff.

"There is a tree planted in honor of Dr. King across from city hall on the Memorial Garden," Turner said. "The day we placed the tree, we had her to be a keynote speaker. I know her to be a woman who was concerned about the city, the state where she served and it was pleasant to work with her on different issues."

Information from Prabook.com was used in this article.