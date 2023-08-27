Sections
Fall music series kicks off Labor Day weekend in Fort Smith’s Riverfront Park

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience and opener Don Baileys Eclectic Party Band perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 for the The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. Concerts are free and family friendly. (File Photo)

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts again Labor Day weekend with Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. The weekly free performances are family friendly, and concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available.

Next up are Djarin with opener Escape Tones on Sept. 9; Branjae performs on Sept. 16 (opener TBA); Voltaje with opener Fuego Cruzado happens on Sept. 23; and Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

RIVER VALLEY

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra performs live scores for silent films at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16; The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m Sept. 1; Koningsor, Angel Flesh and Grand Inquisitor perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Struggle and The Rhythm Coalition perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Dylan Wheeler and Graycie York perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; Zach Top plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Shane Smith and the Saints play at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Rehab with Dark Below happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Print Headline: LIVE! A Music Calendar

