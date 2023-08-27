Fall music series kicks off Labor Day weekend in Fort Smith’s Riverfront Park

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts again Labor Day weekend with Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. The weekly free performances are family friendly, and concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available.

Next up are Djarin with opener Escape Tones on Sept. 9; Branjae performs on Sept. 16 (opener TBA); Voltaje with opener Fuego Cruzado happens on Sept. 23; and Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

RIVER VALLEY

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra performs live scores for silent films at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16; The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m Sept. 1; Koningsor, Angel Flesh and Grand Inquisitor perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Struggle and The Rhythm Coalition perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Dylan Wheeler and Graycie York perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; Zach Top plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Shane Smith and the Saints play at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Rehab with Dark Below happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

