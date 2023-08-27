Florida prepares for storm in Gulf

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area.

Also Saturday, parts of southwestern Pennsylvania were cleaning up after an EF2 tornado brought down trees and damaged homes as well as a resort and campground, injuring at least six people, authorities said.

DeSantis' declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the panhandle. Thirty-three of the state's 67 counties are covered in the declaration.

The National Hurricane Center says there's a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall. Currently, it would be named "Idalia" if no other tropical storms form before it. It was not immediately clear if the storm would reach hurricane strength or exactly where it will go.

DeSantis said in a statement that he issued his executive order "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week."

Forecast models have the storm curving to the northeast toward Florida, coming ashore along the Gulf coast north of Tampa near the Big Bend area and then heading diagonally across the state to emerge again in the Atlantic Ocean near southeast Georgia.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

PENNSYLVANIA STORM

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said an EF2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 120 mph was on the ground for more than 2 miles in Fayette County shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A storm survey just southeast of Connellsville found that the tornado snapped or uprooted trees across Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park resort and campground in Mill Run, where several hundred campers were present. Trees fell on RVs, cabins and other structures, and three tents were destroyed. Officials said three people were injured by falling trees.

"There were large, large trees on vehicles, cabins and campers that people had taken there," Susan Griffith, public information officer for the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, told The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park said on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the weekend, saying the Mill Run location "is currently without power and our team is focused on the safety of our guests and team members."

After leaving the park, the storm then moved to two farmsteads, ripping metal roofing off outbuildings and snapping power poles, and rolling a mobile home over a vehicle. Three more injuries were reported in those areas.