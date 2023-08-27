Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

FAT BOY APPROVED BBQ MOBILE, 203 Sunset Place, Apt. 1, Redfeld. Date of followup inspection Aug. 23. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

TWISTIN COPPER KITCHEN, 306 Monk Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Aug. 23.

STARBUCKS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 18. No violation observed during time of inspection.

OLIVE FOOD MART, 2310 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Aug. 17. No soap provided at the hand washing sink in the restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. No paper towels provided at the hand washing sink in the restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. The hand washing sink in the kitchen area is blocked with chemical bottles. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Hot dogs (43 degrees F) and milk (44 degrees F) in the walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed tongs being stored in a container by jars of food by the soda machine open to consumer contamination. Clean equipment and utensils, laundered linens and single-service items shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust, or other contaminations at least 6 inches above the floor. Observed container of sugar being stored in a single use container of creamer. Single service items must not be reused. The three compartment sink is visibly soiled. The three compartment sink needs to be cleaned. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Toilet room door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Observed several ceiling tiles that are damaged or missing that need to be replaced. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

EXXON ONE STOP, 2901 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection of Aug. 17. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed a container of raw chicken being stored above pizza toppings such as precooked meats. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. The raw chicken in the container was moved to the bottom shelf of the refrigerator during the inspection. Observed unlabeled ice bags containing ice packaged in the store. Ice bags should be labeled with identifying information of the store. Observed a container of food that was poured from a bulk container not labeled with the common name of the food it contains. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed single service foam cups being stored outside of their protective packaging at self service drink station. Single service cups should be stored in original, protective packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. Some ceiling tiles throughout the establishment are damaged or missing and need to be replaced. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.