Former Razorback Wallace hits first Double-A homer

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas enjoyed a 5-1 lead after six innings, but Tulsa scored nine runs over the final three innings to claim a 10-6 win on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Shortstop Austin Gauthier gave Tulsa a 7-6 lead with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Yusniel Diaz added a two-run single up the middle to push the lead to 9-6. The Drillers added another run in the ninth to set the final score.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields credited the Drillers for rallying. Shields also said he wasn't able to use certain relievers because they had already pitched earlier in the week.

"We couldn't hold 'em," Shields said. "Give them credit. They swung the bats well. We've had a lot of turnover [in the bullpen]. I used a bunch of guys the other day that I couldn't use. But guys got to step up. [Jacob] Wallace threw well. I thought Andy [Justin Anderson] threw well. He just walked a couple guys. He's got good stuff."

Naturals starter Mason Barnett allowed a run on 3 hits over 5 innings, while striking out 6 and walking 1. However, Shields said Barnett was on a 90-pitch limit.

Shields also said the pitchers need to have better control.

"Just throw more strikes, ahead in counts," Shields said. "These guys have got good stuff. "

Tulsa wiped out Northwest Arkansas' 5-1 lead with five runs in the top of the seventh. Designated hitter Carson Taylor hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh off Naturals reliever Dante Biasi to get Tulsa within 5-3.

Third baseman Luis Yanel Diaz followed with a two-run single to tie the game 5-5. Yusniel Diaz gave the Drillers the 6-5 lead with a sacrifice fly. But Anderson (0-2) struck out the next two hitters in relief to avoid further damage.

Northwest Arkansas tied it 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Tolbert singled, stole second and scored on Diego Hernandez's single.

Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks), Jorge Bonifacio and Hernandez led the Naturals with two hits each. Wallace also drove in two runs and scored twice.

Northwest Arkansas jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning. Tyler Tolbert singled, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Bonifacio then drove in Tolbert with a two-out single.

Wallace hit a two-run home run, his first in Class AA, to make it 3-0.

Tulsa pushed across a run in the top of the third. Luis Yanel Diaz slapped a two-out RBI single against Barnett.

But the Naturals added one in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by catcher Tyler Cropley to lead 4-1.

Bonifacio doubled leading off the bottom of the sixth and gave him the Naturals' career record for doubles with 73 surpassing Mario Lisson. He moved to third on Jeison Guzman's groundout and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.