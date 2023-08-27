FYI Calendar: Fort Smith libraries busy in September

Aug. 27 (Sunday)

Art Lab -- Butterfly Origami, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Circuit Block Party -- Create and tinker with your Circuit Block Kit from the museum store, 2-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 regular admission. amazeum. org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Aug. 28 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 29 (Tuesday)

Auditions -- For "Shadows of Fear," a radio drama by the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29 & 31, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Show dates Oct. 5-8. Email NWAAudioTheater@gmail.com.

__

Aug. 30 (Wednesday)

Priceless Night -- Pay as you wish, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum. org.

__

Aug. 31 (Thursday)

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Sept. 1 (Friday)

B.O.B. Month -- Bring overdue books back at no cost, all month, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. 783-0229.

Bookmark Craft -- In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Adopt a Reading Buddy -- Stop by the Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

First Friday Film -- "Dodsworth" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art Trail at Night Glow Party -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 2 (Saturday)

September Artist -- Photos by Jim Anderson, Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Intermediate Genealogy -- Published State & County Histories, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- With Amtgaard from the Kingdom of the Emerald Hills, a local live-action role-playing group, workshops 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Jerry Hogan, author of "Forgotten Fayetteville," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com