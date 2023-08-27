Here’s how the top 25 will turn out at season’s end

This is the annual prediction of how the top 25 football teams will shake out at the end of the season.

Preseason polls have some guess work, and so does this postseason one but is laced with history.

Without further ado: No. 1 Alabama The Crimson Tide are the No. 3 seed going into the College Football Playoff and beats Ohio State 49-17 to advance to the championship against Michigan. The championship game is tied at 30-30 with three seconds to play and the Wolverines get a 36-yard field goal blocked and the subsequent scoop and score gives Nick Saban is eighth and final national championship. Immediately after the game he announces his retirement from football but will become an ambassador for Bama.

No. 2 Michigan The Wolverines stumbled out of the gate but found a way to win until an upset loss to Michigan State. However, they have a full head of steam when Ohio State visits on Nov. 25, rolling to a 42-24 win. A 21-20 win over Illinois in the Big Ten Championship gives them the No. 4 seed. Michigan’s defense records seven sacks in its win over Georgia.

No. 3 Georgia The Bulldogs avoided the burdens and pressures of trying to be the first team to win three straight nattys since the AP introduced its poll in 1936, despite a few scares and an overtime win over Alabama. But the Wolverines pressure three quarterbacks into five turnovers.

No. 4 Ohio State The Buckeyes keep their streak alive in the CFP with its sixth appearance but no championship since 2015.

No. 5 Southern California Some argued the Trojans should have made the final four, but narrow losses to UCLA and Notre Dame left USC out of the playoffs again.

No. 6 LSU The Tigers bolt to a 4-0 start, but discover Ole Miss doesn’t just win the party but games too. Alabama avenges last season’s loss 42-24.

No. 7 Clemson A road loss to Miami and home loss to North Carolina defined the season for the Tigers, who played in seven of the first eight playoffs but none of last three.

No. 8 Penn State Handled every team but two, Ohio State and Michigan.

No. 9 Kentucky The Wildcats were the second best team in the SEC East.

No. 10 Notre Dame The Fighting Irish overcome a mid-term slump when the team GPA fell below 3.5. Something Brian Kelly doesn’t have to worry about at LSU.

No. 11 Utah The Utes survive their final Pac-12 tour with good effort.

No. 12. Tennessee The highest ranked team with three losses, but still a little disappointing after last season.

No. 13. Miami The Hurricanes underachieve just enough.

No. 14. Washington The homeless Huskies weren’t road warriors, losing at Michigan State, USC and Stanford.

No. 15 Florida State After starting 2-2 with a home loss to LSU and road loss to Clemson, the Seminoles prove to be third best in the ACC.

No. 16. Kansas State Three losses by six points.

No. 17 Oklahoma Win over Texas was big.

No. 18 Illinois Bret Bielema has found a home.

No. 19 Arkansas Gator Bowl win makes Razorbacks 9-4.

No. 20 Oregon State Makes a case for conference adoption with 9-3 regular season record.

No. 21 TCU Reality sets in.

No. 22 Texas Another disappointing season in the land of big money and bigger dreams.

No. 23. Texas Tech The Raiders start 6-0 but Kansas State, BYU and TCU change the season.

No. 24. Oregon Tough schedule takes its toll.

No. 25. Ole Miss The Rebels have a tough stretch facing Alabama, LSU and Arkansas on consecutive weekends, but don’t expect a collapse at end of the season like last season when they lost four straight.