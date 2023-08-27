Sections
High school football rankings

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:44 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0 COMMENT The Hornets’ Salt Bowl dominance continued Saturday night with an eighth straight win over Benton.

2. Conway 7A-Central 0-0 COMMENT The Buck James era begins next week as the Wampus Cats head to Bentonville.

3. Bentonville 7A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Tigers’ offense took the show on the road, trouncing Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0.

4. Greenwood 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bulldogs avenged last season’s opening loss with a 49-21 win over Stillwater, Okla.

5. Little Rock Parkview 5A-South 1-0 COMMENT The Patriots didn’t miss a beat to start the season, cruising to a 52-21 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

6. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bulldogs came out firing, lighting up the Cabot defense in a 43-21 win.

7. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bruins were without their starting quarterback, but safety Patton Whicker filled in nicely in win.

8. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Warriors and quarterback Walker White dissected Little Rock Central in a 49-0 rout.

9. Cabot 7A-Central 0-1 COMMENT The Panthers were sent back to the drawing board as they trailed Fayetteville 33-7 at halftime.

10. Benton 6A-East 0-1 COMMENT The Panthers’ Salt Bowl losing streak extended Saturday night, but they’ll have a chance to get back to winning against Sylvan Hills after the bye week.

CLASS 7A

1. Bryant......................................................1-0

2. Conway...................................................0-0

3. Bentonville..............................................1-0

4. Fayetteville...............................................1-0

5. Cabot.......................................................0-1

6. Rogers.....................................................1-0

CLASS 6A

1. Greenwood..............................................1-0

2. Pulaski Academy....................................1-0

3. Little Rock Christian...............................1-0

4. Benton.....................................................0-1

5. Little Rock Catholic.................................1-0

6. Searcy.....................................................1-0

CLASS 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview...............................1-0

2. Shiloh Christian......................................0-0

3. Pine Bluff.................................................0-1

4. Mills.........................................................1-0

5. Hot Springs.............................................1-0

6. Joe T. Robinson......................................0-1

CLASS 4A

1. Malvern...................................................0-1

2. Warren....................................................1-0

3. Harding Academy...................................1-0

4. Rivercrest................................................1-0

5. Elkins.......................................................1-0

6. Arkadelphia.............................................0-1

CLASS 3A

1. Prescott...................................................1-0

2. Booneville................................................0-0

3. Charleston...............................................0-0

4. Glen Rose...............................................0-1

5. Camden Harmony Grove. .......................1-0

6. Newport..................................................1-0

CLASS 2A

1. Hazen......................................................1-0

2. Mineral Springs......................................0-0

3. East Poinsett County..............................0-0

4. Des Arc...................................................0-0

5. Bigelow...................................................0-0

6. Marked Tree............................................0-0

