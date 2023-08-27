High school football rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0 COMMENT The Hornets’ Salt Bowl dominance continued Saturday night with an eighth straight win over Benton.
2. Conway 7A-Central 0-0 COMMENT The Buck James era begins next week as the Wampus Cats head to Bentonville.
3. Bentonville 7A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Tigers’ offense took the show on the road, trouncing Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0.
4. Greenwood 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bulldogs avenged last season’s opening loss with a 49-21 win over Stillwater, Okla.
5. Little Rock Parkview 5A-South 1-0 COMMENT The Patriots didn’t miss a beat to start the season, cruising to a 52-21 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
6. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bulldogs came out firing, lighting up the Cabot defense in a 43-21 win.
7. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Bruins were without their starting quarterback, but safety Patton Whicker filled in nicely in win.
8. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 1-0 COMMENT The Warriors and quarterback Walker White dissected Little Rock Central in a 49-0 rout.
9. Cabot 7A-Central 0-1 COMMENT The Panthers were sent back to the drawing board as they trailed Fayetteville 33-7 at halftime.
10. Benton 6A-East 0-1 COMMENT The Panthers’ Salt Bowl losing streak extended Saturday night, but they’ll have a chance to get back to winning against Sylvan Hills after the bye week.
CLASS 7A
1. Bryant......................................................1-0
2. Conway...................................................0-0
3. Bentonville..............................................1-0
4. Fayetteville...............................................1-0
5. Cabot.......................................................0-1
6. Rogers.....................................................1-0
CLASS 6A
1. Greenwood..............................................1-0
2. Pulaski Academy....................................1-0
3. Little Rock Christian...............................1-0
4. Benton.....................................................0-1
5. Little Rock Catholic.................................1-0
6. Searcy.....................................................1-0
CLASS 5A
1. Little Rock Parkview...............................1-0
2. Shiloh Christian......................................0-0
3. Pine Bluff.................................................0-1
4. Mills.........................................................1-0
5. Hot Springs.............................................1-0
6. Joe T. Robinson......................................0-1
CLASS 4A
1. Malvern...................................................0-1
2. Warren....................................................1-0
3. Harding Academy...................................1-0
4. Rivercrest................................................1-0
5. Elkins.......................................................1-0
6. Arkadelphia.............................................0-1
CLASS 3A
1. Prescott...................................................1-0
2. Booneville................................................0-0
3. Charleston...............................................0-0
4. Glen Rose...............................................0-1
5. Camden Harmony Grove. .......................1-0
6. Newport..................................................1-0
CLASS 2A
1. Hazen......................................................1-0
2. Mineral Springs......................................0-0
3. East Poinsett County..............................0-0
4. Des Arc...................................................0-0
5. Bigelow...................................................0-0
6. Marked Tree............................................0-0