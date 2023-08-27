Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs gain commitment from heavily-recruited 2026 O-Lineman

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:06 p.m.
Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Bear McWhorter, a heavily-recruited offensive lineman in the class of 2026, has committed to Arkansas. 

McWhorter, 6-4 and 280 pounds, of Cass High School (Ga.) had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, among others.

He gained national attention as an eighth grader when he rented a billboard on I-49 near Fayetteville which read, "Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog." 

McWhorter last visited Fayetteville in June for a camp. He has visited the campus six known times. 

He was recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and coach Sam Pittman. He is the second commitment for the 2026 class.

