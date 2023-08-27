Housing agency weighs in on mandate

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Housing Authority says showing support for landlords motivated its opposition to maximum temperature standards for tenant-occupied dwellings.

Executive Director Nadine Jarmon said properties in the Section 8 program the housing authority administers are already required to provide air conditioning. It's mandated by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Quality Standards.

"As far as we're concerned, we're governed by HQS standards," Jarmon said Monday. "It's not our battle."

The housing authority joined landlords and the Hot Springs Landlord Association in signing the email the Hot Springs Board of Directors received prior to pulling the maximum-temperature ordinance from its Aug. 1 agenda. The email said the ordinance was a "knee-jerk reaction" that would make affordable housing "difficult if not impossible to provide."

Jarmon said she hasn't been contacted regarding the select committee City Manager Bill Burrough said he would form to recommend an ordinance more acceptable to landlords.

Using power cities have to set housing quality standards in excess of standards the Legislature adopted in 2021, the ordinance would have amended the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code the board adopted by reference in February to include a provision requiring dwellings "be provided with air conditioning facilities capable of maintaining a room temperature at least 15 degrees cooler than the outside temperature but in no event higher than 85 degrees in at least one habitable room by effective date hereof and at least one habitable room and each habitable room by Sept. 1, 2025."

"We wanted to show support, but the things that were voiced against that ordinance were mostly from the landlords," Jarmon said. "We were not the main people."

The housing authority said it's an advocate for tenants, but its advocacy depends on landlords participating in the Section 8 program.

"We try to stay neutral," Jarmon said. "It's hard to do. We can't afford to alienate any landlords. We need all the help we can get."

Voucher holders and the more than 2,300 people on the waiting list exceed available units. The housing authority's July housing choice voucher report showed 86 of the 658 tenant-based vouchers assigned by HUD weren't in use last month.

Tenants enrolled in the Section 8 program pay rent equal to 30% of their adjusted gross income. Housing choice vouchers pay the balance up to 120% of fair market rent HUD established for the Hot Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The apartment complex that prompted the board to put the air-conditioning ordinance on its agenda is subsidized through a HUD Housing Assistance Payment contract, but Jarmon said the housing authority has no association with Greenbriar Apartments.

Ownership of the Convention Boulevard property removed air conditioners from units where tenants had opted out of a monthly surcharge. An agreement reached earlier this month in the lawsuit tenants filed prohibits ownership from removing air conditioners until the court disposes of the tenants' claims of breach of contract, fraud and discrimination.

"I'm trying to make sure people don't keep thinking that is us," Jarmon told the housing authority's Board of Commissioners. "Those aren't our units, but somehow or another our name has been associated with it. All the information about people getting evicted and their A/C units getting taken out, I'm trying to make sure people are clear that this is not something the housing authority is involved with."

The city said its neighborhood services division was scheduled to go to Greenbriar on Friday to follow up on property maintenance code violations identified earlier this summer. A repair list the city sent ownership on Aug. 11 noted insect and rodent issues hadn't been corrected in more than half a dozen units. Damaged balcony and handrails had also not been repaired.

"If the issues noted on the most current status report are not complete or show substantial progress, neighborhood services staff are empowered to issue citations for outstanding violations," Deputy City Manager Lance Spicer said in an email. "As a matter of practice, we seek compliance before moving to citations because we do not intend to be punitive. Although a lack of continued progress addressing these violations by the owner(s) can move the matter into enforcement actions."

Greenbriar tenants have been told they'll receive tenant-based vouchers they can take to another property after ownership transfers Greenbriar's Housing Assistance Payment contract to another multifamily complex. HUD said tenants in those circumstances generally don't go to the end of the line for a tenant-based voucher, but Jarmon said HUD hasn't given priority to Greenbriar tenants.

"They haven't told us they'd get a tenant-based voucher," she said. "It has to be in writing for us to honor it."