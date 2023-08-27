IHOP taps AI to boost web orders

For restaurants, one of the downsides of online ordering is that there isn't a waiter pitching appetizers or a side of bacon. IHOP is betting that using Google's AI-powered recommendations will help that.

Customers logged onto the company's website will now see suggestions to complement their order, according to Krish Lakshminarayanan, vice president of data and analytics at Dine Brands Global, IHOP's parent company.

IHOP is joining peers who have pushed into AI to cope with a surge of online and to-go ordering during the pandemic that upended the industry. Roughly 20% of sales at the pancake house now come from guests who don't eat in person, up from about 9% in 2019.

Getting suggestions is an "experience that guests have become accustomed to when they dine in with us," IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said in an interview. "Now they can become accustomed to it when they're using IHOP.com."

The AI recommendations are part of the company's plan to boost its to-go business, which has also included a website revamp and the launch of a loyalty program. IHOP's franchise sales have risen 11% in the first half of this year from the same period in 2022.

Google said IHOP is the first brand in the restaurant industry to tap its Google Cloud recommendations AI.