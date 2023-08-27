In-state interests

Origami Sake's mission to fold Arkansas rice and Arkansas water into the best possible Arkansas sake led to a sold-out launch party for the brand Aug. 12 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Tickets were $25 and entitled guests to sample two glasses of Origami Sake and a chance to learn to make an origami crane and lotus.

Matt Bell, president and CEO of the company, came up with the idea of brewing Arkansas sake when he tried a bottle of sake he had discovered while he was working as a wine specialist in Little Rock and took it home to try. Arkansas is one of the largest producers of rice in the country, he considered, so why not produce sake in-state?

Origami Sake is brewed using Isbell Farms rice and water from the Ouachita Mountains in Hot Springs.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh