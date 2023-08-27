Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In-state interests

Launch partygoers learn Arkansas rice and mountain water make Origami Sake by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:25 a.m.
Michael Daigle with Krystle and Eric Morris on 08/12/23 at Origami Sake Launch Party, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Origami Sake's mission to fold Arkansas rice and Arkansas water into the best possible Arkansas sake led to a sold-out launch party for the brand Aug. 12 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Tickets were $25 and entitled guests to sample two glasses of Origami Sake and a chance to learn to make an origami crane and lotus.

Matt Bell, president and CEO of the company, came up with the idea of brewing Arkansas sake when he tried a bottle of sake he had discovered while he was working as a wine specialist in Little Rock and took it home to try. Arkansas is one of the largest producers of rice in the country, he considered, so why not produce sake in-state?

Origami Sake is brewed using Isbell Farms rice and water from the Ouachita Mountains in Hot Springs.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: In-state interests

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT