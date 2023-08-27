Felicity Carter says her Las Vegas neighborhood wants justice for Pete after someone killed the pet peacock with a bow and arrow, adding that residents miss feeding the bird berries and watching it chase the garbage truck.

Erik Duran is under suspension after the New York City police officer heaved a plastic picnic cooler at a motorcyclist fleeing what police said was an undercover drug buy, hitting Eric Duprey in the head and causing the crash that killed the delivery driver and father of three.

Qamar Hassan, 54, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., admitted to transferring pandemic relief funds from accounts belonging to her catering business "received as federal food program reimbursements to her personal bank account," federal prosecutors said.

Muhammad Masood, 31, of Rochester, Minn., a physician who said he wanted to conduct "lone-wolf attacks" in the United States and "fight on the front line" for the Islamic State terrorist group, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Robert O'Neill, a former Navy SEAL who claims to have fired the shots that killed terrorist Osama bin Laden, has posted a $3,500 bond and is facing assault and public intoxication charges in Frisco, Texas, though police aren't releasing details of the arrest.

Chris Ritland, a hot air balloonist, had four others aboard his balloon for a sunset ride when he "did a good job landing the balloon safely in the median" of Interstate 92 in Hartford, Vt., "avoiding any issues," the Fire Department said in a statement.

James Ryan, 50, an oral surgeon in Germantown, Md., was convicted of murder in the fatal overdose of his 25-year-old girlfriend, to whom he administered anesthetic drugs -- ketamine, propofol and diazepam -- intravenously at his Montgomery County home.