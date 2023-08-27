Irish cruise in Hartman’s debut

DUBLIN -- Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 on Saturday in a season-opening victory in Ireland's capital.

Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.

Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards.

"It starts up front. I had a lot of time to go through my reads and progressions, and felt comfortable," Hartman said.

Hartman connected with Jaden Greathouse on two scoring strikes, the second a 20-yard reception that made the score 35-0 early in the third quarter and kept the Irish offense perfect at that point -- scoring touchdowns in their first five possessions.

The Irish quickly eased fears about another possible slow start after going 0-2 to open last season.

"You couldn't draw it up any better," Irish Coach Marcus Freeman said.

After touchdowns runs by Audric Estime and Jadarian Price, Hartman's first TD pass went to Greathouse, who caught a deep ball at the 5 and took it in for a 35-yard scoring play and a 21-0 lead. That drive was a no-huddle special requiring just 1:52 and four plays to go 78 yards.

Navy followed with its best drive before stalling at Notre Dame's 20. On a fourth-and-4, kicker Evan Warren was wide right on a 37-yard field goal attempt, leaving Hartman with 1:55 on the clock.

Hartman, a grad transfer who set ACC records at Wake Forest, ended Notre Dame's nearly flawless first half with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas.

Notre Dame's sixth drive ended when new kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

Hartman hit Deion Colzie in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown pass that made the score 42-0 early in the fourth quarter.

After pledging to open up its offense a bit from the triple option, Navy attempted just one pass in the first half -- when starter Tai Lavatai threw incomplete on a fourth-and-3 from Notre Dame's 37 under pressure from Jack Kiser.

Navy avoided the shutout when Warren kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:33 to play.

"When you play a team like Notre Dame, you've got to be dang near perfect," Navy Coach Brian Newberry said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage, the running backs ran hard, we didn't tackle well -- that's a bad combination. When they did throw it, they were deadly efficient."

Estime led the Irish rushing attack with 95 yards on 16 carries.

Lavatai finished 3 of 6 for 43 yards. Alex Tecza led Navy with 38 yards rushing on eight carries.

NO. 6 USC 56,

SAN JOSE STATE 28

LOS ANGELES -- Caleb Williams passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his return from his Heisman Trophy season, and freshman Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns in No. 6 Southern California's victory over San Jose State.

Dorian Singer, Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes and Austin Jones rushed for two more scores as USC opened its second season under Lincoln Riley with another impressive offensive performance that easily covered the Trojans' persistent defensive flaws.

Williams won USC's eighth Heisman last season, and he looked typically smooth and elusive as he began what's likely to be his final collegiate season by leading six TD drives in eight series. Williams was 18 of 25 without an interception.

Branch was an immediate phenomenon in his first game out of Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High School, making four catches for 58 yards -- none better than his athletic catch-and-run for a score on a drive set up by his 35-yard punt return. Branch then broke it open with his kickoff return down the Spartans' sideline in the third quarter, dodging tackles all the way home.

San Jose State's Nick Nash caught three touchdown passes from Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for 198 yards and rushed for 52 more.

After last season's dramatic turnaround under Riley ended with back-to-back losses, the Trojans began the sequel with glimpses of what certainly looks like another dominant offense capable of winning the Pac-12 in USC's final year in the league.

Riley and his coaching staff also appeared to be treating their Week 0 opener as an audition for bigger games. The Trojans rotated players extensively on both sides of the ball, notably using a different group on the offensive line on nearly every possession.

SEC

VANDERBILT 35,

HAWAII 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Sophomore AJ Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as the Commodores held off the Rainbow Warriors.

Will Sheppard caught two of those TD passes for 7 and 1 yards as Vanderbilt jumped out to a 35-14 advantage before Hawaii made a late charge. Sheppard finished with six receptions for 68 yards. Jayden McGowan returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and led the Commodores with 72 yards on six catches.

Vanderbilt sealed the win with when De'Rickey Wright picked off his second pass with 1:43 remaining.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 and 3 touchdowns. Schager was intercepted twice and was sacked three times.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Navy fullback Daba Fofana (45) runs around Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Navy players stand for their school song following an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Navy fullback Daba Fofana, top front, is pulled down by Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah, bottom front, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Notre Dame running back Sam Assaf (33) runs past Navy cornerback Elias Larry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (19) scores a touchdown on a catch against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (19) scores a touchdown on a catch against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

