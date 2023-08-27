Policies hurt children

Burt Neuborne, author of "When at Times the Mob is Swayed: A Citizen's Guide to Defending Our Republic," mentions ways in which former President Donald Trump openly despises the ideal of fundamental equality on which our country was built, citing how Trump regularly demonizes his opponents, attacks objective truth and science, excoriates the mainstream media, embraces extreme nationalism, rejects international norms, and attacks domestic democratic processes. Sadly, Trump is not alone in this.

Our own governor emulates Trump's efforts to damage the government she was elected to serve. Sarah Huckabee Sanders often calls anyone who stands up to her "leftist," "Marxist," and other slurs, nationalizing issues that should be addressed on the state and local level. She was elected to serve all Arkansans, not to spend so much time on right-wing cable news trashing constituents who want quality taxpayer-funded public education for our children. Does she think our children are that fragile? Is banning of books and curricula not itself indoctrination?

Her policies harm our children, removing the opportunity to learn uncomfortable historical and scientific truths needed to stop repeating troublesome history. The four girls killed in the Birmingham church were younger than most of the students the governor thinks need to be shielded from knowing their story. Yet they were not deemed too young to be killed by racist bigots. The Little Rock Nine were arguably too young to face a year or more of verbal and physical torture.

Can today's high school AP students not survive learning those stories in the comfort of their home or school? How do we learn from mistakes we don't acknowledge? Banning AP African American Studies is wrong on so many levels. And suppressing gender discussions as if their intent is to "groom" is also wrong. Shouldn't we preserve fundamental equality and representation in education?

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Moderate is needed

Hats off to Mr. Asa Hutchinson, who had the courage not raising his hand to support Mr. Donald Trump. Some of the others acting like kindergarten children looking around to see if they should raise their hand … embarrassing.

Mr. Vivek Ramaswamy is dangerous, willing to throw Ukraine and Taiwan to the wolves, kissing up to Putin and Trump. How many people are in jail because of a riot Mr. Trump instigated? Remember he lied, saying I’ll be there with you, then went back to the White House watching it on TV, all safe and sound with his security.

The far left shares blame here; without them, President Trump would never have been. One extreme fuels another. We have to wise up here; we need someone moderate like Mr. Hutchinson or Joe Manchin if he runs as independent.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Justice must be had

I don’t care if the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol was carried out by the Proud Boys, Antifa or intelligent life from Pluto; it was a direct attack on this country’s Capitol and elected members of Congress. Our former president watched the violence unfold and did little to nothing about it. I can guarantee you that a National Guardsman in riot gear will command a lot more attention than a tweet. The oath he took as president to uphold the Constitution was violated and tossed aside for his personal and political gain.

Leading up to that and, around the same time frame, we saw over 60 cases of voter fraud brought before the courts and turned away, showing no validity to their claims but continued to be promoted by him and the far right’s news outlets even though they knew there was no legitimacy to them. “Finding votes,” fake elector tactics, intimidation of elected officials and poll workers and other false claims were employed to sow discord and upset the constitutional process. It was at the root of Donald Trump and his cadre’s agenda. That, my friend, will get the attention of the Department of Justice, so don’t tell me the pickle he’s in is purely political in nature. If so, you’re being obtuse and the Department of Justice would be grossly negligent if it turned a blind eye.

Every grand jury convened that resulted in charges against Trump and his cronies was the result of ordinary citizens chosen at random to look at evidence and determine if it was sufficient to bring charges before the court—they determined it was. Next come the trials, and once again a group of ordinary citizens will determine guilt. With over half the country and many of Trump’s own seeing these charges as “very serious,” Trump, et al., have reason to worry and we haven’t even officially gone down the confidential document rabbit hole.

Every time he opens his mouth, I can’t help but think of the scene from the movie “A Christmas Story” after Ralphie almost shoots his eye out and begins his story with “there was this icicle …”

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Pursue expired tags

The majority of the people in this state are honest enough to pay their taxes and upgrade their auto license tags. However, I’ve seen plenty of temporary tags that have expired, some expired as much as two years ago. If the city and state would stop the people with the expired temporary tags, the city and state would have more funds for roads, etc., than they would know what to do with.

PAT R. OAKES

Little Rock

Ready for a rumble

I thought that the Wednesday night debate said more about the Fox-chosen audience than it did about any of the candidates. Although none were shown, the crowd sounded like they were “ready for a rumble,” not a dignified exchange of ideas; almost as if they wanted a fistfight instead of information.

What does that say about the mindset of those potential others?

CATHERINE HARP

Sherwood

Speech has its limits

Several members of our Arkansas congressional delegation have stated that the former president is simply exercising his right of free speech. That’s very interesting since I learned in high school back in the 1960s and in college political science classes that there were exceptions. I can only assume that these folks skipped those classes and/or slept through them. Surely free speech would have been discussed again in law school.

I also wonder if the contributors to Donald Trump’s PAC expected their money, currently about $40 million, to be used for legal fees rather than campaigning.

BOB FITZGERALD

Little Rock