LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Rose Creek Park approved | November is target for Williams Library remodel

Rose Creek Park resolution OK'd

The Little Rock Board of Directors recently approved a resolution to authorize the city manager to give the name Rose Creek Park to a neighborhood park located at West Fourth Street and South Schiller Street, a short distance west of the state Capitol.

"The Rose Creek Neighborhood has supported development of a park for many years," a memo from the city manager's office said. "Currently this support has led to the construction of a small trail section and plaza with future plans of extension."

Residents contributed funds to support the trail design plans. Parks and Recreation Department staff maintain the area, according to city board documents.

The resolution was approved as part of the city board's consent agenda at an Aug. 15 meeting. The city's Parks and Recreation Commission previously approved the new name.

Williams Library to close for redo

The Sue Cowan Williams Library at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock is expected to close in November for renovations, according to Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter.

In a written report prepared for a library system board meeting on Thursday, Coulter wrote that architects working on the project are finalizing construction drawings "and trying to get them within the budget."

Little Rock School District officials have agreed to allow the library system to use three empty classrooms at the nearby Dunbar Magnet Middle School from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. whenever the school is open, according to Coulter's report.

"This will be very valuable to our staff who can continue their daily library work in this space and offer after-school library programming to our student patrons," he wrote.

AMR Architects is overseeing the renovations at the Williams Library. Clark Contractors will carry out the construction work.

The Williams Library and a second branch in Little Rock, the Main Library at 100 S. Rock St., both are set to undergo renovations as a result of a 2022 library system millage referendum and bond refinancing.

The Main Library will close effective Sept. 1 and reopen sometime in 2025.