Local notes

"This Is War!"

The National Park Service invites the public to attend a one-hour program "This is War!" at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in the visitor center auditorium and will chronicle the political and military events that culminated in Missouri's participation in the United States' Civil War.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62.

Information: (479) 451-8122 or nps.gov/peri.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is hosting a playwriting workshop "10 Minute Plays" with Keith Scales Sept. 7, 10 and 17. The introductory session will be at WCDH, 515 Spring St. and the next two sessions will be at Main Stage in Eureka Springs.

The 10-minute play format has become popular in recent decades. Creating a full-length play is a major undertaking, but a ten minute-play is composed of the same elements as a five-act tragedy. This workshop is designed as an introduction to the art, craft, blood, sweat and tears involved in writing for the stage or screen.

The first session will introduce participants to the indispensable elements of drama, through personal engagement, in action, with others. We will discuss, demonstrate and employ structure, conflict, character, etc., through the experience of performance. Writers will come to grips with the actor's craft from the inside out, as it were.

Writers then have a week to produce a ten-minute play, during which Scales will be available for advice.

The concluding session will include refresher activities and table reads of the plays.

The Writers' Colony has announced the winner of the 2023 "Real People" fellowship. Brendan Borque-Shiels was selected from thirty-three applications received from writers across the U.S. This fellowship is for a writer working on a short or long work of nonfiction focusing on how they (the writer or another) have managed, and continue to manage, their mental illness. Their personal story should offer not just insight and awareness, but most importantly hope. Borque-Sheils will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow.

Information: writerscolony.org.

Nonprofits

Cox Communications announced its Arkansas employees will award more than $80,000 to 16 Arkansas nonprofits through its unique employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment Program. More than 40 applications were received this year to support programs supporting education, technology, social issues and the arts. After careful deliberation by an advisory panel of local Cox employees, the following $5,000 awards were chosen:

Ability Tree Arkansas based in Siloam Springs for family support and youth development

Antioch for Youth and Family based in Fort Smith for Arkansas hunger relief for seniors

Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA based in Fayetteville for Beyond School Walls

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills based in Alma for playground area fencing

Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton County for a mountain bike workshop

Eureka Springs School of the Arts based in Eureka Springs Fine Arts and Craft Workshops for Veterans

Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club based in Fort Smith for STEAM Program at Stephens Unit

Hope Cancer Resources based in Springdale for Financial Assistance for cancer patients

Jack Williams Veteran Resources Center based in Harrison for veteran resource assistance

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter based in Bentonville for Trauma Centers Education

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter based in Bentonville for safe shelter

NWA Center for Sexual Assault based in Springdale for program support

Ozark Literacy Council based in Fayetteville for adult literacy education

Rogers Public Education Foundation based in Rogers supporting teachers

Ronald McDonald House Charities based in Springdale for Family Hospitality Program

Sheep Dog Assistance Program based in Rogers for Warrior PATHH Assistance for PTSD

"The money invested and awarded by Cox employees stays right here in Arkansas and it is more important than ever for groups and nonprofits hit hard this year by high inflation and other challenges," said Tina Gabbard, market vice president for Arkansas Market. "Cox Communications is dedicated to bringing communities together and we are proud to give back to the hometown communities we serve."

In addition to the $80,000 in Community Investment Grant awarded this year, the Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program will begin accepting applications on Sept 1. The $2,500 grants totaling $30,000 will fund classroom programs and innovative curriculum.

Since 2006, Cox Charities has supported educators and nonprofit organizations throughout these employee-funded grants totaling more than $8.6 million.

Information: coxcharitiescentral.org.

Titles earned

Rogers resident and Elmwood eighth-grader, Gracie Jaymes, is the reigning 2023 Princess of America Arkansas Teen. This past July, she placed Top 10 in the nation at the POA National Competition in Missouri, and recently earned the title of the 2024 Arkansas Spokesmodel for Miss Heart of the USA.

Jaymes plans to utilize these opportunities to promote her current platform, Gracie's Groceries, and bring awareness to the community's challenges with food insecurity. Touching local families' hearts by donating to blessing boxes in her hometown and beyond makes an impact. She will be transitioning to her new platform to focus on mental health awareness in 2024.

Next July, as she prepares to become a Rogers High School ninth-grader, she will additionally be making her way to Miss Heart of the USA Nationals in Alabama.

Information: csmor17@gmail.com.