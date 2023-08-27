Longtime game show host Barker, 99, dies





A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.

Barker -- also a longtime animal welfare activist -- died Saturday morning, according to publicist Roger Neal.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," said Nancy Burnet, his longtime friend and caretaker, in a statement.

Barker retired in June 2007, telling his studio audience: "I thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years."

Barker was working in radio in 1956 when producer Ralph Edwards invited him to audition as the new host of "Truth or Consequences," a game show in which audience members had to do wacky stunts -- the "consequence" -- if they failed to answer a question -- the "truth," which was always the silly punchline to a riddle no one was ever meant to furnish.

Barker stayed with "Truth or Consequences" for 18 years -- including several years in a syndicated version.

Meanwhile, he began hosting a resurrected version of "The Price Is Right" in 1972.

"I have grown old in your service," the silver-haired, perennially tanned Barker joked on a prime-time television retrospective in the mid-'90s.

In all, he taped more than 5,000 shows in his career. He said he was retiring because "I'm just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me."

Comedian Drew Carey was chosen to replace him. Barker was back with Carey for one show broadcast in April 2009.

"I want the contestants to feel as though they're guests in my home," he said in 1996. "Perhaps my feeling of respect for them comes across to viewers, and that may be one of the reasons why I've lasted."

Barker also spent 20 years as host of the Miss USA Pageant and the Miss Universe Pageant.

A longtime animal welfare activist who daily urged his viewers to "have your pets spayed or neutered" and successfully lobbied to ban fur coats as prizes on "The Price Is Right," he quit the Miss USA Pageant in 1987 in protest over the presentation of fur coats to the winners.

In 1994, the widowed Barker was sued for sexual harassment by Dian Parkinson, a "Price is Right" model for 18 years.

Barker admitted engaging in "hanky-panky" with Parkinson from 1989-91 but said she initiated the relationship. Parkinson dropped the lawsuit in 1995, saying it was hurting her health.

Barker became embroiled in a dispute with another former "Price Is Right" model, Holly Hallstrom, who claimed she was fired in 1995 because the show's producers believed she was fat. Barker denied the allegations.

Neither uproar affected his goodwill from the audience.

Born in 1923 in Darrington, Wash., Barker spent part of his childhood on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where his widowed mother had taken a teaching job. The family later moved to Springfield, Mo., where he attended high school. He served in the Navy in World War II.

He married Dorothy Jo Gideon, his high school sweetheart; she died in 1981 after 37 years of marriage. They had no children.

















Barker was given a lifetime achievement award at the 26th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1999.









