Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Marriages and Divorces

Today at 3:38 a.m.

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Joshua A. Walker, 36, and Jordyn E. Billingsley, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 25.

Daniel Paul Akines, 24, of Jefferson, and Paige Marie Reed, 25, of Beebe, recorded Aug. 22.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Matthew Tucker v. Ashley Tucker, granted Aug. 21.

James Austin Dial v. Laquesha Jackson, granted Aug. 21.

Natalie Bass v. Cantrell Bass, granted Aug. 22.

Sara Young v. Dante Nicholson, granted Aug. 17.

Jessica Williams v. Bruce Williams, granted Aug. 23.

Print Headline: Marriages and Divorces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT