Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Joshua A. Walker, 36, and Jordyn E. Billingsley, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 25.

Daniel Paul Akines, 24, of Jefferson, and Paige Marie Reed, 25, of Beebe, recorded Aug. 22.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Matthew Tucker v. Ashley Tucker, granted Aug. 21.

James Austin Dial v. Laquesha Jackson, granted Aug. 21.

Natalie Bass v. Cantrell Bass, granted Aug. 22.

Sara Young v. Dante Nicholson, granted Aug. 17.

Jessica Williams v. Bruce Williams, granted Aug. 23.