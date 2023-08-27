Mavericks take back Rogers Avenue

FORT SMITH – The Southside Mavericks leaned on its forceful offensive line to power their way to victory in the Battle of Rogers Avenue on Friday night.

The Mavericks scored on four-straight possessions in the second half and rallied to a 42-35 win over rival Northside at Jim Rowland Stadium and ended a seven-year losing streak to the Grizzlies.

"This class is so unbelievable," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "When I got here they were ninth graders, and they came here believing they could get this thing going and get it turned and beat Northside. That's No. 1, you've got to beat your cross-town rival or your program's not back. They did that. I'm so proud of them."

The win is the first for Southside over Northside since changing mascot names from Rebels to Mavericks seven years ago.

Friday, Southside scored on three possessions in the third quarter, needing just one pass over a combined 16 plays, to take a 34-21 lead.

"We got down at halftime," Dameron said. "The way their resilience was at halftime, they didn't flinch. They just came out and our offensive line took the ball and our running backs, I can't say enough about the competitive greatness in our kids and they never gave up."

Northside answered with a pair of touchdowns, answering Southside's salvo with a 35-yard touchdown pass from McLane Moody to Cam Massey on the fourth play of the final quarter.

Larry Arnaud recovered a successful on-side kick for the Grizzlies, and nine plays later, Moody hit a wide-open RaSean Clark with a 15-yard touchdown pass. Max Chavez added the fifth of his five extra-points for a 35-34 lead for the Grizzlies with 8:22 left.

Play of the Game: After Northside took its lead, Amari Tucker was dropped for a 4-yard loss by Northside defensive end Te Vion Perry. Isaac Gregory gained seven yards, to give the Mavericks a third-and-7 from their own 30.

Senior quarterback Carter Zimmerman then hit streaking George Herrell, who had gotten behind Northside's secondary, for a 70-yard touchdown.

"I missed it earlier in the game," Zimmerman said. "We had run that play, and I missed it. We came back to it and it was open again. I just got it out there and gave him a chance to score."

The Mavericks ran the same play in the first half, but the two failed to connect.

"We ran that play earlier, and I was open but we kind of missed it," Herrell said. "We ran it again, and I was wide open."

Herrell didn't realize he was as open as he was at the time.

"Not really," Herrell said. "I was just running."

After the touchdown, Zimmerman added a pinpoint pass to a sliding Herrell for the two-point conversion and a 42-35 lead with 6:47 left.

The touchdown pass was just the second pass of the second half for the Mavericks, who had 24 rushing attempts for 264 yards over the final two quarters.

"If we can run it, we should be able to throw it," Dameron said. "Zim can throw the football."

Zimmerman and Herrell began last season in opposite roles with Herrell as the quarterback and Zimmerman as a receiver. Halfway through the season, they switched and Friday night they combined on the game-winning play.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Zimmerman said. "I'm so excited. Coming into this I had the worst butterflies. Once that first snap happens, it's on."

Player of the Game: Amari Tucker was primed and ready for the Grizzlies last year when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in pre-game warmups about 30 minutes prior to the Battle of Rogers Avenue.

Friday, Tucker had 18 carries for 229 yards and touchdown jaunts of 42, 1, 87 and 20 yards.

"I'm back, I'm healthy, let's go," Tucker said.

In the third quarter, Tucker broke a 21-21 tie with an 87-yard run off the right side before making a cut.

"It was great by the offensive line," Tucker said. "I saw the hole, cut back and ran straight down the middle of the field."

Gregory added 19 carries for 132 yards to add to a lethal 1-2 punch with Tucker, who spoke to the team before the game.

"He talked to the team before the game, and he couldn't really say more than two or three words and started crying," Dameron said. "The work he put in to get back and what he did tonight, if there's two better ones in the state than Amari Tucker and Isaac Gregory, I want to see them plus running behind those horses they get to run behind."

In all, Southside had 51 rushing attempts for 401 yards with Zimmerman adding 72 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run, behind the offensive line with three seniors.

Tucker's final touchdown run of 20 yards capped an 11-play, 92-yard drive.

"Going into half, we could tell they were starting to wind down," guard Kobe Branham said. "Then we came out at half and go score. That long drive at the end of the third quarter, that gassed them. After that, we just ran the ball down their throat."

Southside ran seven plays for three first downs and took three knees to run out the final 5:47 to preserve the win.

"The whole night, they didn't flinch," Dameron said. "Before the game, we had a senior meeting and I told them how much I loved them. When I got here, I told them they were my guys. This is the year we've been pointing towards. To get it started this way is fantastic."

Injury report: There were no injuries

Notable: Southside halted a seven-year losing streak to the Grizzlies, who still lead the all-time series that began in 1965, 35-26-2. ... Zimmerman was 4-of-9 passing for 137 yards. ... Moody finished 30-of-43 passing for 343 yards and touchdowns of 8 yards to Issac Wright, 10 and 35 yards to Cam Massey, and 15 yards to Clark. ... Massey had 12 catches for 143 yards for Northside. ... The two teams combined for 1,007 yards of offense with 512 rushing and 495 passing in a game that took almost 3-1/2 hours. ... Southside improved to 11-7 at home against Northside. ... Jim Rowland, formerly a Northside assistant coach and Southside head coach and Fort Smith Athletic Director, presented the game ball prior to the coin flip.

Up Next: Southside travels to Van Buren while Northside welcomes Greenwood to Mayo-Thompson Stadium for the Grizzlies' home opener.

That Figures

77: combined points scored on Friday, marking the second highest scoring Battle of Rogers in history behind only Southside's 56-29 win in 2010

401: rushing yards by Southside on 51 carries

Fort Smith Southside players and fans celebrate, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, following the Mavericks' 42-35 win over Fort Smith Northside in the Battle of Rogers Avenue at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) and others block, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during the first quarter of the Mavericks' 42-35 win over Fort Smith Northside in the Battle of Rogers Avenue at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fort Smith Southside running back Amari Tucker (5) scores a rushing touchdown, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during the first quarter of the Mavericks' 42-35 win over Fort Smith Northside in the Battle of Rogers Avenue at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fort Smith Southside quarterback Carter Zimmerman (10) passes, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during the first quarter of the Mavericks' 42-35 win over Fort Smith Northside in the Battle of Rogers Avenue at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

