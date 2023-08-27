Israel’s far-right national security minister lashed out Friday at supermodel Bella Had-id for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. In an interview last week with Israel’s Channel 12 following two deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the occupied territory, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler outweighs the same right for Palestinians. “My right, the right of my wife and my children, to move around Judea and Samaria is more important than freedom of movement for the Arabs,” Ben-Gvir said Wednesday, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “The right to life comes before freedom of movement.” Addressing Mohammad Magadli, a well-known Israeli-Arab television host who was in the studio, Ben-Gvir added: “Sorry, Mohammad. But that’s the reality.” Hadid, a supermodel and social media influencer whose father is Palestinian, shared Thursday an excerpt from Ben-Gvir’s interview with her 59.5 million followers on Instagram, writing: “In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another’s. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture or pure hatred.” “I invite you to Kiryat Arba, to see how we live here, how every day, Jews who have done nothing wrong to anyone in their lives are murdered here,” Ben-Gvir wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Guitarist Carlos Santana apologized for a mid-concert rant captured in a video that attracted little attention until national news sites picked up on it Thursday — the same day Santana started promoting tickets for an upcoming documentary about him. “I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent,” the Grammy-winning musician said in a statement released Thursday, hours after national news outlets discovered cellphone video of his speech, which he appears to have made several weeks earlier at a casino concert in Atlantic City. It’s unclear what inspired his speech during his two-night stop in Atlantic City. A concertgoer published video of the musician’s remarks on Reddit on July 29, soon after the show. “One song in … Carlos Santana stopped and spent a solid 15 minutes spouting the most insane anti-trans bs I’ve maybe ever heard,” the poster wrote. “A woman is a woman and a man is a man. Whatever you want to do in the closet, that’s your business, I’m okay with that,” Santana, 76, said at the show. In his statement Thursday, Santana promised to “honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not.” But the apology was no longer publicly viewable on Santana’s Facebook account by Friday morning.