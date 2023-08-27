NLR theater, Celebrity Attractions ‘Bring it On’ with ‘Six’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

'Bring It On'

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages "Bring It On: The Musical" (music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, book by Jeff Whitty, based on the screenplay by Jessica Bendinger), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and Sept. 5-9 and 2 p.m. Sept. 3. Wednesday's and Thursday's performances are previews. Tickets are $28-$88. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

'Six' tickets

Celebrity Attractions is offering tickets for sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the touring production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Six" by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Oct. 24-29 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sbaturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday) at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. The show opens Celebrity Attractions' 2023-24 season. Tickets are $34-$109. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.

"Six" presents the six wives of England's King Henry VIII -- "divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived," as the saying goes -- as rock icons and turns their experiences into a rock concert. Gerianne Pérez plays Catherine of Aragon, with Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anne of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. (Casting is subject to change.)

MUSIC

EACC season

East Arkansas Community College opens its 2023-24 Performance Season with a concert by country singer Clay Walker, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the EACC Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City.

The rest of the Spotlight Series lineup (all concerts at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center):

◼️ Nov. 4: Orleans

◼️ March 2: Diamond Rio

◼️ April 20: Grand Funk Railroad

◼️ May 3: REO Speedwagon

Season tickets go on sale Wednesday. Individual tickets, $44, go on sale six weeks prior to the concert date. (Clay Walker tickets go on sale Sept. 5.) Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 or visit EACC.edu.

ART

Regional exhibition

A total of 93 works by 67 Arkansas artists from 20 Northwest Arkansas cities make up the third annual "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" exhibition, opening with a 6-8 p.m. reception Friday in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The exhibition remains up through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are noon-2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to and during intermissions of performances. Admission is free. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

ETC.

October air show

Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville will host the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial demonstration team, for the 2023 Thunder Over the Rock air show, Oct. 21-22. It will be the first time since 2018 that the base has opened its gates to the public for an air show (covid-19 restrictions forced cancellation of Thunder Over the Rock in 2020). Visit thunderovertherock.com.

'Fortune' telling

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," with host Bob Goen, will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

The live touring production selects audience members randomly to go on stage and spin a full-sized replica of the television game show's wheel, call consonants, buy vowels and solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. There will also be audience games.

Clay Walker opens the performance season at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City Sept. 30. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



REO Speedwagon performs May 3 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





