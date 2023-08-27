Ohio GM union workers to get pay raise

DETROIT -- Unionized workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio will see pay raises while they continue to negotiate a contract, if they ratify an interim deal announced Thursday.

The United Auto Workers union said that the 1,100 workers at the Ultium Cells plant near Warren, Ohio, will get $3 to $4 per hour increases as well as thousands of dollars in back pay. They'll vote on the interim deal in the coming days.

Ultium Cells said the average increase is 25%, and it would be effective on Monday. Since it's retroactive, workers would get $3,000 to $7,000 as well.

Workers at the plant, jointly owned by battery maker LG Energy Solution, now start at $16.50 per hour, which UAW President Shawn Fain criticized as too low.

The union is negotiating a contract with Ultium Cells, but it also wants the Ohio battery plant and nine others in the U.S. announced by GM, Stellantis and Ford to be included in the UAW national contracts with the automakers.