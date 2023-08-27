OPINION| RICK FIRES: High school football continues to evolve with passing game that’s fun for players

One week into the 2023 season was all I needed to be reminded how much high school football has changed through the years.

Changed for the better.

Remember when games resembled rugby, where guys bunched together and tried to out-muscle each other: A term used now as 'playing in a phone booth?' I'm quite familiar with the term after playing high school football in the 1970s when coaches mostly relied on five plays: Off-tackle run, toss sweep, quarterback sneak, a slant pass to the tight end and a deep ball to a receiver if your team was way behind and trying to catch up.

Yep. Pretty boring, basic stuff.

Fast forward to last Thursday when Van Buren outscored rival Alma 51-28 in the annual "Battle of the Bone." Pointers quarterback Bryce Perkins began his senior year by throwing for 337 yards and 5 touchdowns against the Airedales.

On Friday, the onslaught continued with results like these: Harding Academy 55, Valley View 40; Walnut Grove, Texas 57, Malvern 54; Prescott 56, Bismarck 20; and Fort Smith Southside 42, Fort Smith Northside 35, a game where the teams combined for over 1,000 yards and 47 first downs in total offense.

Exciting stuff. But don't forget defense still wins championship, even in high school football. The evidence is with the 2022 state champions in Arkansas where Bryant, Charleston, and Hazen each held their opponents to two scores or less.

At some point in the evolution of high school football, a new wave of coaches ditched the old playbooks for offense and let the athletes throw and catch the football more than just a few times during a game.

Former Shiloh Christian and Springdale coach Gus Malzahn was the first coach I heard say his teams were going to throw the ball and force the opponents to defend every inch of the field. I remember a game against Bentonville in 2005 when the Bulldogs began a drive at their own 20 with only seconds left before halftime. Instead of playing it safe, quarterback Mitch Mustain threw to Damian Williams, who blew past defenders in a game Springdale won 42-14 on the way to a perfect 14-0 season.

But there were many more before Malzahn and guys in Arkansas like Ronnie Peacock and Barry Lunney Sr. also added excitement to the game by emphasizing the pass. I worked with Chris Gulstad, a former backup quarterback at Brigham Young where former LaVell Edwards sent a string of quarterbacks like Steve Young, Ty Detmer, and Marc Wilson onto the NFL after putting up gaudy passing numbers. Edwards' unconventional offense began to catch on and athletes who enjoyed throwing the ball around in the back yard as kids got to do the same on the high school and college levels, as well.

Instead of plowing ahead on fourth-and-1, high school teams are just as likely to throw a pass on fourth down to keep the chains moving. Happens all the time and quarterbacks and receivers are prepared for those situations after playing pitch-and-catch in 7-on-7 summer events, something that was mostly unheard of until the early 1990s.

The game of football has never been more popular, starting at the top with the NFL, which has evolved into a passing league. A chunk of that popularity occurs every Friday night on the high school level with coaches who've made the game fun for the players, and fun for the fans.

But don't forget. You've still got to be able to play some defense to win a state championship.