100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Workmen are busy in every school building renovating, remodeling, and otherwise making preparations for the opening of school on September 17. It is expected the schools will have a larger attendance than ever before and while no definite plans have been made to build more portable school buildings, the school board is prepared to do so if the attendance makes it necessary. Provision for caring for more high school students has been made through the rental of the old Jordan Academy building adjoining the Central High School building. Four classrooms have been prepared in this building. The overflow at the Sixth Avenue school will be cared for through the use of as many rooms as are needed in the old Christian church building.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1973

Mrs. David D. Terry, as she herself put it, comes from a long line of Southerners, but they were unusual Southerners in that they were not segregationist "by any means." And since Mrs. Terry has always been acutely interested in Little Rock and Arkansas history, it was almost axiomatic that she would correlate interest and background. She did so in a book that she wrote some 30 or 40 years ago from notes obtained in daily visits with Mrs. Charlotte Stephens, the first black teacher in Little Rock School District and the daughter of one of Little Rock's earliest black leaders, for whom Stephens School was named. The book has recently been revised for the second time -- and Mrs. Terry has decided that events have progressed far enough beyond the emotional reactions of blacks to their African origins and original slave status in this country to permit publication of the small volume. The University of Arkansas Press, she said, has accepted the book for publication, which will be under the title -- theirs, not hers -- of "Memoirs of Charlotte Stephens as told to Adolphine Fletcher Terry."

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1998

A new sign will soon replace the old one at the Northside Branch of the YMCA in North Little Rock. The branch will be renamed in honor of Johnny and Sharon Heflin of Little Rock, announced officials of the YMCA of Metropolitan Little Rock at the organization's 113th annual meeting Wednesday in North Little Rock. Heflin, president and chief executive officer of Terminix Inc. in Arkansas, is a past chairman of the Metropolitan YMCA board and a member of the Y's Foundation Board.

10 years ago

Aug. 27, 2013

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville acquired American modernist painter Edward Hopper's painting, Blackwell's Island (1928), at a recent art sale for $19.2 million. The auction house's estimated value was placed at $15 million to $20 million. The $19.2 million was the highest price ever paid for a single work of art in the American Art Sale at Christie's, said Elizabeth Sterling, Christie's head of American painting.