PAPER TRAILS Arkansans participate in cultural camp at native village in Alaska

Last month a trio from Arkansas traveled to Alaska to spend time in the Native Village of Dot Lake, a federally recognized tribe, to help put on a Culture Camp for young people.

Alan Faulkner, who was joined by web developer Dauphne Trenholm and project manager Trinity Grimstead, spent five days at the village.

The camp was designed "to pass along the knowledge of the elders," Faulkner says. "We had elders participating that were leading each day's activities, from fish gutting to canoeing to camping and traditional gathering of native plants and herbs."

Another element of the camp was to document the native dialect, Upper Tanana Athabascan. With funding from a grant from the Native American Association, recordings were gathered of elders singing traditional songs and will be shared at dotlakearchives.org. There are less than 70 people fluent in the language, Faulkner says.

One of those who does speak Upper Tanana Athabascan is Tracy Charles-Smith, president of the Dot Lake Village Council and granddaughter of village founder Doris Charles. At the Dot Lake archives web site there are old audio recordings of Doris Charles and others speaking and singing in Athabascan as well as the Ahtna language.

"It was really emotional when we played the songs at Culture Camp," Charles-Smith says. "It's an amazing program, and I hope to build on it. It's a way to preserve our history and our language for the younger generation."

The camp also talked with children on the dangers of human trafficking, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault.

The Arkansas connection to Dot Lake started with Charles-Smith and Faulkner, who are cousins. In 2019 Faulkner, who has worked on telemedicine networks with Arkansas behavioral health providers, teamed with Charles-Smith and the Dot Lake council to create Teejuh, a telebehavioral health program aimed at ending substance abuse, domestic violence and suicide.

"As things progressed we got grant funding to do different projects, the language grant being one of them," he says.

Alaska native Charles-Smith, who recently visited Arkansas, has also been finding out about her family and roots here.

"I'm learning about Southern culture and Alan is learning about the Athabascan culture," she says. "It's been an amazing trip."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com