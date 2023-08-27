PB gaming group ranks on Street Fighter ladder

On a hot Saturday morning outside a video game store on Dollarway Road, members of the Pine Bluff Fighting Game Community issued a challenge to the public: Bring us your best shot (and maybe win a $5 gift card).

"I love a challenge," club member Jalen Brown, 28, said. "It's not about winning or losing. It's about having fun, having a fun time with competitors young and old, people of my age. You would never expect a person to really bring you a challenge in a fighting game, not to mention it's nice to meet people and make new friends."

Brown and other gamers are brought together by the love for combat -- in a computerized world, of course -- and competition. The club is gaining statewide attention as two of its players, Will Ashcraft and Chrishaun Iverson, are ranked among the top 10 across Arkansas in "Street Fighter 6," part of a long-running series produced by Capcom.

Ashcraft, whose online handle is TakeTheMixup, is third and Iverson, aka Knikr0 (rhymes with "nitro") is 10th. The players earn points based on their play in tournaments and must compete in three recent events to be ranked, according to the Arkansas Fighting Game Network.

"It's all on you whether you win or lose," Iverson, 19, said. "I like that. I don't know how else to think about a team composition or anything like that."

The Pine Bluff Fighting Game Community was co-founded almost three years ago by Rhashaun Trammell, Corbin Houston, Cameran Faucette and Iverson. Trammell took the lead on organizing it after realizing there wasn't a club like it in his hometown.

"I've been playing fighting games since the early '90s, and I just thought it was kind of a niche thing," said Trammell, 42, a multimedia communication instructor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "I played with a few friends, but it wasn't until I moved to Texas where I realized there was a whole scene and a large group of people playing fighting games. The most I've ever seen play video games was, like, four or five people. It was in Arkansas, but when I was in Dallas, they had huge tournaments, like hundreds of people will show up.

"Everybody was friendly, and I became friends with people. The foundation of that was, we all just enjoyed fighting games."

As they do in Pine Bluff.

Iverson learned about the fighting game community from either a friend or librarian, by his recollection, two years ago.

"The first time I went, I didn't actually play in a tournament," he said. "I was just there. The next time I played, I can't remember where I placed, but that's what drew me in."

Without the club, Iverson said, he would just play games at home. He took his screen name from a player who stood out in the game "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," known as "CS:GO" for short, and added a letter to distinguish himself.

"At first, it started off as something completely different," he said. "I didn't like it because I wanted a two-syllable name. I was inspired by this 'CS:GO' player, and I spelled it like him."

To differentiate from the player, Iverson added a "K" to the beginning of his handle.

Trammell had a greater purpose for forming the community than just gaming. The club would highlight locations in Pine Bluff such as the Main Library, The Generator, Indigo Blue Coffeehouse and Double Header, where the club holds events from time to time.

Trammell hopes the video gaming scene in Pine Bluff will grow big enough to attract fellow players to the city. To do that, his focus is first on growing such a community in Pine Bluff.

"My experience with the Pine Bluff Fighting Game Community, it's really amazing, you know?" Brown said. "I grew up playing fighting games. I love fighting games, like Mortal Kombat, Smash Brothers -- which is my favorite fighting game -- Tekken, Street Fighter -- my other favorite street fighting game. I love challenging people young and old."