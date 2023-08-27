Pet of the week

Sutton is a 2-year-old shepherd/red heeler mix. Sutton is one of those great dogs that didn't show well while being in a shelter kennel, so he was constantly overlooked. He was used for testing dog friendliness at the shelter and was in multiple play groups including play groups with puppies! He typically loves new people and likes to get their attention, although he can be slower to warm up to men he doesn't know. He's doing great with his foster, Wags and Whiskers, but he would do even better in a forever home. Sutton would need to go to a cat-free home.

For information on adopting Sutton contact call Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals at (501) 603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org.