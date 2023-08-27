Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Braxton Lamb, Sallisaw; Andrew Bass, Hackett

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Hackett's Andrew Bass is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Braxton Lamb

School: Sallisaw (Okla.)

Jersey number: 14

Position: Wide receiver/Middle linebacker

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson

Favorite food: Hibachi

Pregame snack: Gatorade bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays baseball and enjoys golf

Andrew Bass

School: Hackett

Jersey number: 50

Position: Linebacker/Offensive line/Defensive line

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mr. Hanson

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Pre-workout protein

Favorite holiday: 4th of July

Notable: Enjoys other sports and lifting weights, and outside activities

  photo  Sallisaw's Braxton Lamb is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

