PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Braxton Lamb, Sallisaw; Andrew Bass, Hackett

Hackett's Andrew Bass is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Braxton Lamb School: Sallisaw (Okla.) Jersey number: 14 Position: Wide receiver/Middle linebacker Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson Favorite food: Hibachi Pregame snack: Gatorade bar Favorite holiday: Christmas Notable: Also plays baseball and enjoys golf Andrew Bass School: Hackett Jersey number: 50 Position: Linebacker/Offensive line/Defensive line Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Mr. Hanson Favorite food: Steak Pregame snack: Pre-workout protein Favorite holiday: 4th of July Notable: Enjoys other sports and lifting weights, and outside activities Sallisaw's Braxton Lamb is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content