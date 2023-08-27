PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Braxton Lamb, Sallisaw; Andrew Bass, Hackett

Braxton Lamb
School: Sallisaw (Okla.)
Jersey number: 14
Position: Wide receiver/Middle linebacker
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson
Favorite food: Hibachi
Pregame snack: Gatorade bar
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also plays baseball and enjoys golf
Andrew Bass
School: Hackett
Jersey number: 50
Position: Linebacker/Offensive line/Defensive line
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mr. Hanson
Favorite food: Steak
Pregame snack: Pre-workout protein
Favorite holiday: 4th of July
Notable: Enjoys other sports and lifting weights, and outside activities