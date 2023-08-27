PREP FOOTBALL: Van Buren takes back ‘Bone’

VAN BUREN -- The Van Buren Pointers scored their "biggest" touchdown in school history on Thursday night and brought the Battle of the Bone back to Van Buren.

Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins accounted for six touchdowns in leading the Pointers to an emphatic, 51-28, win over Alma at Citizens Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field on the first night of the Arkansas high school football season.

The combined 79 points were the second-most scored in the 77-year history of the Crawford County rivalry behind only Van Buren's 48-33 win in 2018.

After Alma took the opening kickoff and scored on Jackson Daily's 18-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Polecat with 8:39 left in the first quarter, Van Buren reeled off 36-straight points.

"We gave up the touchdown early on the first drive, but the offense picked us up and got us back even with a score," Van Buren coach Moe Henry said. "After that, we had two or three series where the defense gave it back to us and we were able to keep it rolling."

After that initial touchdown, Perkins quickly set the tone with a 20-yard pass to Trenton Cooley on Van Buren's first play and the Pointers knotted it at 7-7 on Perkins' 24-yard scoring pass to Peyton Pschier, with the aid of a Cooley block, with 6:12 left.

"Obviously, the first game of the year when you win the toss and defer, you'd love to go out and get a stop," Henry said. "When they scored, they get all the momentum, so it's very crucial in the game to come back and answer."

Play of the Game: After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and adding a 25-yard field by Manning Dodson three plays into the second quarter for a 17-7 lead, Van Buren made a third-straight three-play defensive stop and was driving.

On third and goal from the 5, Perkins tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Alex Welborn, generously listed at 6-2, 300 pounds.

"It was a lot of fun practicing it during the week," Welborn said. "I was surprised he threw me the ball. I wasn't expecting it. I was mostly in there for a blocking package, but there was that one play and coach called it."

On the play, Welborn is lined up as a tight end on the left side with all the receivers lined up on the right side. The set is called the Elephant Package with the wrinkle designed by offensive coordinator Tyler Vanhook.

"He told Bryce, you look here and you look here and not at Alex," Henry said. "He was open. He caught it, and he took a shot. It was fun to see when guys that don't get in the action very much like that, you just feel good for them."

Welborn anchors the middle of Van Buren's defense and only plays on short-yardage offensive plays.

"Coach Vanhook has been lobbying for a long time for Alex to play offensive line, he's a heck of an offensive lineman," Henry said. "We use him in that package, and he did it mainly for blocking. He's an athlete. His hands are humongous. He can catch."

The Pointers have only practiced the play the past two weeks but were ready when it counted.

"It was big time," Perkins said. "All week in practice, he's just a decoy, don't really throw it to him. The way they played us, I thought it was going to be open. I threw it to him, and he held on."

During practice, Perkins never threw Welborn the pass.

"Except once, and it was incomplete," Perkins said. "He was just a decoy. Nothing else was open. It was really built to go to the right and find one of our receivers. The way they played the motion, the left safety rolled to the middle. Then they blitzed the left 'backer so there was nobody in that window. He got stuck pretty good, but he held on."

Perkins realized the significance of one of his linemen scoring a touchdown.

"It's phenomenal," Perkins said. "They work so hard in the trenches. To get him the ball and let him have that moment in this game is just phenomenal."

Player of the game: Perkins completed 19-of-27 passes for 337 yards and five touchdowns, and he added eight carries for 68 yards and a 19-yard touchdown run on his final play of the night that capped Van Buren's scoring with 9:53 left in the game.

The win was also significant for Perkins, who started and beat Alma as a sophomore but lost last year.

"It's hard not to get emotional to go out on this," Perkins said. "We've been preaching it all year, ever since we lost the day after last year, we weren't going to go out sad as seniors; we were going to go get it. To be 2-1 against those guys -- obviously I'd like to be 3-0 -- but to say my senior year we got the Bone back there's nothing like it."

After the 24-yard touchdown pass to Pschier that tied the game at 7-7, Cameron Keller scored on a 3-yard run.

Following Dodson's field goal, Perkins threw the 5-yard touchdown pass to Welborn and a 68-yard touchdown pass to Pschier, who caught a quick pass and sprinted to the end zone.

Perkins also threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Cooley, who went up and made a difficult catch, and then completed the score after a long run.

In all, seven different Pointers caught passes and four caught touchdown passes

"I throw the ball about six yards and they take it 74 for a touchdown," Perkins said. "It makes my job so simple, so easy, especially with the O-line blocking like they are. I love what we're doing."

The 74-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Cooley was on the first play of the second half to extend the halftime lead.

"Something we've been preaching is finish," Henry said. "We just have to be able to be able to finish; finish quarters, finish halves, finish games. It was just an opportunity for us to know we played a whole game and not be patting ourselves on the back at halftime and we needed to come out and finish the game."

Injury Report: There were no injuries.

Notable: Van Buren won for the fifth time in the last six years over the Airedales and hold a 41-31-5 lead in the series. ... The five touchdown passes by Perkins is tied for second in Van Buren history with David Ostrander, who threw five against Northside in 2008, and only behind Gary Phillips, who threw six against Benton in 2020. ... Van Buren's offense scored on all five first-half possessions, including a field goal, for a 30-7 halftime advantage, and three of four second-half possessions. ... Perkins completed passes to seven different Pointers, including Trenton Cooley, who had eight catches for 174 yards. ... Van Buren's offense was balanced with 27 pass attempts and 27 rushing attempts. ... Alma quarterback Jackson Daily completed 13-of-26 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, and can 13 times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: Van Buren hosts Southside while Alma hosts Siloam Springs. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

That Figures

481: Total offense by Van Buren on 54 plays

7: Touchdowns by Van Buren's offense

Van Buren offensive lineman Alex Welborn (99) catches a touchdown pass, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during the second quarter of the Battle of the Bone against Alma at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren defensive back Landon Evans (12) celebrates with teammates after a tackle, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during the second quarter of the Battle of the Bone against Alma at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren wide receiver Peyton Pschier (23) scores a touchdown reception, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during the first quarter of the Battle of the Bone against Alma at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren head coach Moe Henry celebrates, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, following the Pointers' 51-28 win over Alma in the Battle of the Bone at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

