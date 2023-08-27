PROFILE | Craig Keever is the first certified plant-based pediatrician in Northwest Arkansas
Once at a crossroads for major health complications, Dr. Craig Keever found a solution in plant-based nutrition. Now he’s helping others do the same through his pediatric practice and by building a co
by
April Wallace
|
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Starting children out on a healthy diet and lifestyle will hopefully carry over into their adult years, says Dr. Craig Keever.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Changing his lifestyle to revolve around a plant-based diet completely changed Craig Keever's life.