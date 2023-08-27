Rally marks King march 60 years ago





WASHINGTON -- Thousands converged Saturday on the National Mall for the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, saying a country that remains riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill his dream.

"We have made progress over the last 60 years since Dr. King led the March on Washington," said Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum. "Have we reached the mountaintop? Not by a long shot."

The event was convened by the Kings' Drum Major Institute and the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network. A host of Black civil rights leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies rallied attendees on the same spot where as many as 250,000 gathered in 1963 for what is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice and equality demonstrations in U.S. history.

"Sixty years later we've come a long way but we still have some things that have to be worked out," said New York's Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House minority leader, who received some of the loudest cheers as he stepped on the podium.

Then he went down a list -- voting rights, reproductive rights, workers rights and rights for LGBTQ people -- and all the other issues that brought thousands here --"Here to fight to make America the best version of herself," he said, adding that the nation faced an "existential crisis" in the struggle for social justice.

House Minority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., spoke after him.

"We come today to break our silence. We come today to let the governor of Florida know that he will not erase our history," Clyburn said. "We come today to let the governor of Texas know that he will not overturn our votes. ... We come today to rededicate ourselves to the proposition that we will not be silent."

The rally's leaders said the march was not a commemoration, but a reassertion of the demands made at the memorial in 1963.

'JUST A TRICKLING'

For some, the contrasts between the size of the original demonstration and the more modest turnout Saturday were bittersweet. "I often look back and look over to the reflection pool and the Washington Monument and I see a quarter of a million people 60 years ago and just a trickling now," said Marsha Dean Phelts of Amelia Island, Fla. "It was more fired up then. But the things we were asking for and needing, we still need them today."

As speakers delivered messages, they were overshadowed by the sounds of passenger planes taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport. Rugby games were underway along the Mall near the Lincoln Memorial while joggers and bikers went about their routines.

College students, a retired waitress, a retired college adviser, a retired postal worker, members of Black sororities and fraternities, among others converged before the memorial, carrying signs that read "Stop Voter Suppression," "Immigration is not a crime" and "Protect LGBTQ+ families."

The day grew hot and humid as the sun rose over the Washington Monument in the distance and the Lincoln reflecting pool, where in 1963 sweltering marchers cooled their feet. By noon the temperature was in the upper 80s.

Avril Trancoso was one of dozens of people, standing in a scorching sun, pressed against the metal barriers to get a better glimpse of the speakers on the podium on the Lincoln Memorial steps.

Trancoso, a Black immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago who worked for years as a nursing supervisor before retiring, traveled from Brooklyn with her family in mind.

"I've got three children, and I have nine grandchildren. I've always thought that what I have to do is just prepare them for a better world," said Trancoso, who came to the United States 52 years ago. "We still have a long way to go."

People who want to make the United States a more equal and just nation must be alerted and they must engage, holding the powerful to account, she said.

"Some people take things too lackadaisically. But I think the younger generation is waking up," Trancoso said.

Also in the crowd was Denorver Garrett Jr. who carried an 80-pound wooden cross he made to call attention to gun victims and invited people to sign it.

"Let's put the guns down, America," he had written along the cross beam. Three nails dripped red paint to signify blood.

Dozens of names had been scrawled by people in heavy black ink.

Garrett explained why he, too, had made the trip from Louisville.

"Unity," he said.

"We're basically seeing what Martin Luther King said, that Black and white would come together to fight for the cause of freedom," Garrett said.

DREAMERS AND SCHEMERS

Yolanda King, the 15-year-old granddaughter of King, roused marchers with remarks delivered from the same spot her grandfather gave the "I Have A Dream" speech 60 years ago.

"If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say I'm sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realizing your dream," she said. "Today, racism is still with us. Poverty is still with us. And now, gun violence has come for places of worship, our schools and our shopping centers."

From the podium, Sharpton promised more demonstrations to push back against injustices, new and old.

"Sixty years ago Martin Luther King talked about a dream. Sixty years later we're the dreamers. The problem is we're facing the schemers," Sharpton said. "The dreamers are fighting for voting rights. The schemers are changing voter regulations in states. The dreamers are standing up for women's right to choose. The schemers are arguing whether they are going to make you stop at six weeks or 15 weeks."

Several leaders from groups organizing the march met Friday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the civil rights division, to discuss a range of issues, including voting rights, policing and redlining.

Saturday's gathering was a precursor to the actual anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe the march anniversary Monday by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering. All of King's children have been invited to meet with Biden, White House officials said.

VIOLENT AFTERMATH

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Washington remarks have resounded through decades of push and pull toward progress in civil and human rights. But dark moments followed his speech, too.

Two weeks later in 1963, four Black girls were killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., followed by the kidnapping and murder of three civil rights workers in Mississippi's Neshoba County the next year. The violence spurred passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The voting rights marches from Montgomery to Selma, Ala., in which marchers were brutally beaten while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in what became known as "Bloody Sunday," forced Congress to adopt the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Speakers warned that King's unfinished dream was in danger of being further whittled away. "I'm very concerned about the direction our country is going in," Martin Luther King III said. "And it is because instead of moving forward, it feels as if we're moving back. The question is, what are we going to do?"

King also called for more social involvement.

"Dad talked about eradicating the triple evils of poverty, racism and violence. ... Just about any problem that we are faced with in our nation falls under one of those categories.

"We have to be more vigilant. We have to be more engaged, we have to be more -- in fact we are -- more determined than ever to actually address these great issues."

Rosetta Manns-Baugh was among those listening.

"I think we have accomplished a lot, but I also think we lost." said Manns-Baugh, who was a Trailways bus counter worker in 1963 when she left her seven children and husband at home in Virginia to come to D.C. Now she's so disillusioned she's stopped singing "We Shall Overcome," the anthem of the civil rights movement.

But even at age 92, she returned to Washington for the 60th anniversary, bringing three generations of her family, including her 18-month-old grandchild. "I think that's why we all are here because we do expect the world to get better," Manns-Baugh said. "We can't stop working at it, that's for sure."

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Morrison, Ayanna Alexander, Gary Fields, Jacquelyn Martin, Julie Walker and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press; and by Michael E. Ruane, Jasmine Hilton, Olivia Diaz and Fredrick Kunkle of The Washington Post.

Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during an interview at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Marsha Dean Phelts, 79, of Amelia Island, Fla., left, and Avril Trancoso, 66, listen to speakers during the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., listens as Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., speaks at the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., left, and his wife Arndrea Waters King, right, look on as their daughter Yolanda King speaks during the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Attorney Ben Crump speaks during the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Surrounded by families of people killed by police and vigilantes, including George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Stephon Clarke, Crump reminded the crowd that the youngest generation of Black American children are counting on adults to fight back against hatred and police violence on their behalf. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



A person holds a sign that says "Voter Suppression Makes Democracy Fake" during the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division speaks at the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



People attend the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)











Gallery: March on Washington, 60 years later







